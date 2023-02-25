5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeMobileAndroidOnePlus 11, now complete data sheet: confirmations on processor and RAM

OnePlus 11, now complete data sheet: confirmations on processor and RAM

Android

Published on

By Abraham
- Advertisement -

 

New confirmations arrive on the technical characteristics of OnePlus 11, the new top of the range that the Chinese company led by Pete Lau is preparing to announce next February 7 in New Delhi. The brand itself recently exhibited itself showing the back of the body – in particular the showy module that contains the rear cameras – and anticipating the very welcome returnReturn of the Alert Slidernow it’s the turn of GeekBench which corroborates what has emerged so far from the rumors about the processor and RAM.

GEEKBENCH DATA

oneplus 11 and buds pro 2 are updated: evident news
 
- Advertisement -

The benchmark shows how the model PHB110 – aka OnePlus 11 – is equipped with Android 13 (and there was little doubt about that) and based on the mobile platform Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. This is evident from the presence of the named processor kalam with 3 cores @2.02GHz, 4 cores @2.8GHz and 1 core @3.19GHz and the Adreno 740 GPU. OnePlus’ new top range will thus join the X90 Pro Plus smartphones from vivo, Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro , Moto X40 and Nubia Z50, also based on the same Qualcomm mobile platform.

oneplus 11 arrives in italy: features and prices
 

Further detail concerns the RAM, indicated here to be equal to 16 GB. The data coincides with what emerged previously, however we expect that smaller denominations will also be made available (presumably from 8 and 12GB). For all the other technical characteristics it is necessary to rely on the rumors shared up to now on the net. In short:

  • display: 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED LTPO, refresh rate up to 120Hz
  • mobile platform: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • memory: RAM up to 16GB LPDDR5, internal 256GB UFS 4.0 (but further cuts are not excluded)
  • battery: 5000mAh with 100W charging
  • Alert Sliders
  • cameras: front 32MP, rear Hasselblad 50+48+32MP
- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Latest news

Bring Back Newsmax, ‘Or Else’

Issuing an unvarnished threat to DirecTV on Friday, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer...
Latest news

From Kate to Meghan Markle

Awards season provides a number of opportunities for celebrities and global figures to offer...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.