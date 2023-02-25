OnePlus 11, now complete data sheet: confirmations on processor and RAM

- Advertisement -

New confirmations arrive on the technical characteristics of OnePlus 11, the new top of the range that the Chinese company led by Pete Lau is preparing to announce next February 7 in New Delhi. The brand itself recently exhibited itself showing the back of the body – in particular the showy module that contains the rear cameras – and anticipating the very welcome returnReturn of the Alert Slidernow it’s the turn of GeekBench which corroborates what has emerged so far from the rumors about the processor and RAM.

GEEKBENCH DATA

The benchmark shows how the model PHB110 – aka OnePlus 11 – is equipped with Android 13 (and there was little doubt about that) and based on the mobile platform Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. This is evident from the presence of the named processor kalam with 3 cores @2.02GHz, 4 cores @2.8GHz and 1 core @3.19GHz and the Adreno 740 GPU. OnePlus’ new top range will thus join the X90 Pro Plus smartphones from vivo, Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro , Moto X40 and Nubia Z50, also based on the same Qualcomm mobile platform.

Further detail concerns the RAM, indicated here to be equal to 16 GB. The data coincides with what emerged previously, however we expect that smaller denominations will also be made available (presumably from 8 and 12GB). For all the other technical characteristics it is necessary to rely on the rumors shared up to now on the net. In short:

display: 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED LTPO, refresh rate up to 120Hz

6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED LTPO, refresh rate up to 120Hz mobile platform: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 memory: RAM up to 16GB LPDDR5, internal 256GB UFS 4.0 (but further cuts are not excluded)

RAM up to 16GB LPDDR5, internal 256GB UFS 4.0 (but further cuts are not excluded) battery: 5000mAh with 100W charging

5000mAh with 100W charging Alert Sliders

cameras: front 32MP, rear Hasselblad 50+48+32MP