5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech NewsOnePlus 11 may receive special edition soon, according to image posted on...

OnePlus 11 may receive special edition soon, according to image posted on Weibo

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
OnePlus 11 may receive special edition soon, according to image posted on Weibo
1679496076 oneplus 11 may receive special edition soon according to image.jpeg
- Advertisement -

The OnePlus 11 should win a special edition shortly. At least, that’s what a publication made by the manufacturer on the Weibo social network suggests. At first, there should be no changes in relation to the product’s specifications, but it may arrive with a different look from the traditional version, recently launched and with a Hands-On video available on TechSmart.

The image posted by the company shows the silhouette of the cell phone positioned on a planet. Meanwhile, the caption mentions the possibility of a smartphone being unique, just like each person. Finally, the art says nothing about dates and says that the launch of this variant should occur soon.


There are also no details regarding what material will be equipped on the back of the device. But, the portal Digital Chat Station commented that the touch feeling is good and cold. In addition, they talked about thinking that it would be very difficult to cut such material, but OnePlus managed it.

- Advertisement -

In any case, we can only wait for more details regarding the launch of this special edition of the device from the manufacturer. Likewise, there is hope that the item will arrive with some change in its specifications, which currently have a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with QHD resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The model launched by the manufacturer hit the market with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, in addition to versions of 12GB or 16GB of RAM and UFS 4.0 storage with 256GB or 512GB of capacity. The cameras, in turn, are three: a main 50MP f / 1.8 aperture, an ultra-wide 48MP f / 2.2 aperture that can also be used for macro shots and a 32MP telephoto with f / 2.0 aperture.

Is it true Mark Zuckerberg buys Telegram? Here we tell you
  • TAGS

Also check out the OnePlus 11 Concept with liquid cooling.

The OnePlus 11 is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Smart Gadgets

Xiaomi madness: launches a computer that occupies the same size as a Rubik’s cube

For some time the company XiaomiIn addition to offering devices that offer an...
Tech News

Instagram finds a new way to earn money, what is it about?

Social networks seem to have realized that the income they generate is not...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.