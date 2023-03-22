OnePlus 11 may receive special edition soon, according to image posted on Weibo

The OnePlus 11 should win a special edition shortly. At least, that’s what a publication made by the manufacturer on the Weibo social network suggests. At first, there should be no changes in relation to the product’s specifications, but it may arrive with a different look from the traditional version, recently launched and with a Hands-On video available on TechSmart. The image posted by the company shows the silhouette of the cell phone positioned on a planet. Meanwhile, the caption mentions the possibility of a smartphone being unique, just like each person. Finally, the art says nothing about dates and says that the launch of this variant should occur soon.





There are also no details regarding what material will be equipped on the back of the device. But, the portal Digital Chat Station commented that the touch feeling is good and cold. In addition, they talked about thinking that it would be very difficult to cut such material, but OnePlus managed it. - Advertisement - In any case, we can only wait for more details regarding the launch of this special edition of the device from the manufacturer. Likewise, there is hope that the item will arrive with some change in its specifications, which currently have a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with QHD resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The model launched by the manufacturer hit the market with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, in addition to versions of 12GB or 16GB of RAM and UFS 4.0 storage with 256GB or 512GB of capacity. The cameras, in turn, are three: a main 50MP f / 1.8 aperture, an ultra-wide 48MP f / 2.2 aperture that can also be used for macro shots and a 32MP telephoto with f / 2.0 aperture. Is it true Mark Zuckerberg buys Telegram? Here we tell you Also check out the OnePlus 11 Concept with liquid cooling.