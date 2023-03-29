OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock Edition announced with unique design and freebies

After several promotional materials, OnePlus brought a new version of its latest flagship. Titled OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock Edition, it features a unique design inspired by the largest planet in the solar system. The specifications are the same as the standard model, with the highlight being its texture and freebies.

According to OnePlus, the new special variant is the first device on the market to bring a “natural texture” built using rocky microcrystalline material, bringing a unique feeling when touching its finish. There is also the presence of gifts, such as stickers and brooches.

Under the hood, OnePlus’ latest flagship features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform manufactured in 4-nanometer lithography and features an integrated Adreno 740 GPU. It has up to 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512 GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. .

For power, the OnePlus 11 packs a 5,000mAh battery unit with support for 100W fast charging via a USB-C port. In cameras, the top of the line offers a triple module tuned by the Swedish camera manufacturer Hasselblad.

It features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 main sensor with support for optical image stabilization, another 48-megapixel Sony IMX581 ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 telephoto with 2x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16-megapixel front sensor in a hole positioned on the upper left side of the screen.

price and availability

The OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock Edition was announced only in the Chinese market in a variant with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. It costs ¥4899 (~R$3,675) and can now be purchased from the official OnePlus store.