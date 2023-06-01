OnePlus 11 expected to receive limited edition Genshin Impact in June

OnePlus has established the tradition of releasing special editions of its devices inspired by the popular game Genshin Impact. Previously, models like the OnePlus Ace 2, OnePlus Ace Pro and OnePlus 9R received limited editions of the game. According to a leak, the OnePlus 11 will be the next device from the Chinese manufacturer to win a special edition of Genshin Impact.

In a tweet, tipster Max Jambor revealed that the OnePlus 11 Genshin Impact Limited Edition is scheduled to go official in June. It was not revealed what the appearance of the cell phone is, but it should follow the tradition of having the design inspired by one of the characters in the game. The limited edition usually comes in a box with acrylic ornaments, stickers, posters, figurines and a custom user interface. In the specifications, the thematic model should not bring news.

OnePlus 11 Genshin Impact Limited Edition launching in June! — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) May 31, 2023

As a reminder, the OnePlus 11 5G comes equipped with a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED screen with QuadHD+ resolution (3,216 x 1,440 pixels), support for HDR10+, Dolby Vision and variable refresh rate from 1 Hz to 120 Hz, in addition to Gorilla protection Corning Glass Victus. Under the hood, it brings Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform in 4-nanometer lithography with Adreno 740 GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and Android 13 operating system under OxygenOS 13 interface. 5,000 mAh with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Technical specifications