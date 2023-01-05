OnePlus 11, confirmations and new details on the next Chinese flagship

Here are OnePlus 11, confirmations and its new details

Digital Chat Station returns to the next OnePlus flagship, which will reach the eleventh generation, confirming many of the technical specifications that have emerged so far and adding some further secondary details – such as the upgrade to the protocol UFS 4.0 for memories (and it’s reasonable to also expect LPDDR5X for RAM, given the SoC on board – the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that Qualcomm announced just a couple of days ago.

Specifications aside, the source claims that with this new generation, the Chinese company is now part of Oppo focused on design as well as performance. Apparently the smartphone will have a metal frame and a ceramic back cover. As happened with the predecessor OnePlus 10 Pro visible at the top (note that last year there was no standard variant, and this year there won’t be a Pro variant: in short, the names change but the substance remains the same itself), the front camera will be housed in a hole in the display in the upper left corner. Speaking of display, confirmed the 2K resolution (1440p) and curved side edges. So let’s recap the updated technical sheet: