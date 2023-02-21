5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech NewsMobileOnePlus 11 Concept phone unveiled ahead of unveiling

OnePlus 11 Concept phone unveiled ahead of unveiling

Mobile

Published on

By Abraham
oneplus 11 concept 2.jpg
oneplus 11 concept 2.jpg
- Advertisement -

OnePlus today revealed the first details of the concept phone OnePlus 11 Concept that will be presented at the Mobile World Congress and anticipates the publication of two images showing the back of the device.

In these photographs you can see the progress of the OnePlus 11 Concept, highlighting the ice blue lines running across the entire back of the phone almost as if the device had its own set of blood vessels.

These OnePlus 11 Concept ducts are housed within a futuristic unibody glass design inspired by the tranquil stillness and power of a glacial lake.

- Advertisement -

The new OnePlus 11 Concept will be shown in its entirety at Mobile World Congress on Monday, February 27 at 9 a.m.


- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Car Tech

Tesla with problems in its cars due to defects in autonomous driving

At the same time that the electric car market is getting more complicated...
Latest news

First-generation iPhone sells for more than $63K at auction

A first-generation Apple iPhone recently sold for more than $63,356.40 at an auction, according...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.