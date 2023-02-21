OnePlus 11 Concept phone unveiled ahead of unveiling

- Advertisement -

OnePlus today revealed the first details of the concept phone OnePlus 11 Concept that will be presented at the Mobile World Congress and anticipates the publication of two images showing the back of the device.

In these photographs you can see the progress of the OnePlus 11 Concept, highlighting the ice blue lines running across the entire back of the phone almost as if the device had its own set of blood vessels.

These OnePlus 11 Concept ducts are housed within a futuristic unibody glass design inspired by the tranquil stillness and power of a glacial lake.

The new OnePlus 11 Concept will be shown in its entirety at Mobile World Congress on Monday, February 27 at 9 a.m.



