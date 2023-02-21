OnePlus 11 Concept in the first images: debut at the MWC on February 27th

- Advertisement -

OnePlus 11 Concept it will be previewed during the next Mobile World Congress in Barcelona February 27thand the company anticipates the first interesting details by publishing some Images in which the flowing back of the smartphone.

The entire rear body is crossed by ice blue pipes “almost as if the OnePlus 11 Concept has its own set of blood vessels“, integrated within a glass unibody design “inspired by the calm of a glacial lake“. It’s the first time we’ve seen some details of the device, despite the invitation teaser published days ago showing some product lines.

Unfortunately we know nothing of its technical characteristics, so let’s expect several surprises considering what we have seen in the past with the first concept – then branded McLaren – which was distinguished by the presence on the back of a electrochromic glass coating that hid the cameras, giving the smartphone a body uninterrupted by disturbing elements. On OnePlus Concept One the glass also performed the function of a polarizing filter for the cameras.

Gone with the orange color resulting from the previous partnership and into the glacial hues of this innovative 2023 concept which, from what can be glimpsed from the image, adopts the same circular design of the photographic module already seen on the OnePlus 11, which has recently arrived in Italy and which we had occasion to thoroughly test in our review.