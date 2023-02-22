5G News
OnePlus 11 arriving on February 7: with the top-of-the-range smartphone also Buds Pro 2

Android

Published on

By Abraham
OnePlus 11 will be officially presented on February 7th. The announcement follows the teaser recently published by the same company and thus confirms the imminent debut of the new top of the range which will arrive together with the unpublished Buds Pro 2 earphones, already protagonists of a series of rumors in recent weeks. The event cloud 11 will be held in New Delhi, India.

The details revealed by the brand are decidedly few, but all in all equally interesting: first of all it comes shown it smartphone in its backwith particular emphasis given to large circular module which houses the three cameras and the LED flash. The image is obviously partial, but it actually confirms what we have seen so far.

Another aspect concerns the collaboration with Hasselblad established in 2021 with OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro and then continued with the OnePlus 10 Pro model, finally the (welcome) return of the Alert Slider, absent – like the Hasselblad branding – on the OnePlus 10T. Unfortunately, the official indications stop here, for the rest we have to rely on rumors.

With OnePlus 11, it was said, the Buds Pro 2 earphones a new era of sound” as explained by the Chinese brand that offers us a stylized image of the product to support us. So here’s what we should expect on February 7th.

ONEPLUS 11

1676984067 oneplus 11 review cnet lanxon promo 33.jpg
  • display: AMOLED LTPO 6.7″ QHD+, refresh rate up to 120Hz
  • mobile platform: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • memory: up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB internal UFS 4.0
  • Alert Sliders
  • battery: 5,000mAh, 100W charging
  • cameras:
    • front: 32MP
    • Hasselblad rear:
      • 50MP main Sony IMX890
      • 48MP ultra wide angle Sony IMX581
      • 32MP telephoto Sony IMX709

BUDS PRO 2

 

  • ANC up to 45dB
  • dual drivers: 11mm, 6mm
  • up to 6 hours of autonomy with ANC
  • recharge wireless
  • codecs LHDC 4.0 for spatial audio
  • latency 69ms
  • waterproofing IP55
  • connectivity Bluetooth 5.2
  • colors: white, green, black
