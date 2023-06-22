OnePlus 11, 10 Pro and 10T receive improvements in update to OxygenOS 13.1

the update pack includes the patch June 2023 Security , which addresses loopholes that could make the operating system vulnerable to attack. Additionally, each model will receive bug fixes that affected the overall user experience.

OnePlus has started rolling out an update for the European versions of the OnePlus 11, OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10T. This Thursday (22), the Chinese manufacturer’s top-of-the-line cell phones are receiving OxygenOS 13.1, based on Android 13, which adds a series of improvements to the performance and stability of the devices.

Updates reach mobile phones months after the release of OxygenOS 13. update is to ensure more reliability to users’ experience on their devices before the release of Android 14. Check out the software builds that are being distributed to global users right now:

Launched with Android 13, the OnePlus 11 is one of the cell phones that are part of OnePlus’ new update policy, which will offer four versions of Google’s operating system and five years of security updates. This means that the flagship The brand’s latest generation will have software support until the year 2028.

Check out all the changes listed in the OxygenOS 13.1 release notes below:

System June 2023 security patch; Increased system stability; [OnePlus 10 Pro] Fixed an issue that prevented custom contact ringtones from working correctly. [OnePlus 10T] Better autonomy in certain scenarios.

cameras [OnePlus 10 Pro] Hasselblad’s unique watermark is now more functional and attractive; [OnePlus 10 Pro] More fluidity scrolling through the photo gallery; [OnePlus 10T] Improved stability for the camera app.

Apps [OnePlus 10 Pro] Fixed an issue that caused the calendar to crash when adding an event.

Communication [OnePlus 11] Improved stability on mobile network connections.

Connections [OnePlus 11] Better stability in Bluetooth connections; [OnePlus 11] Better stability on Wi-Fi connections.



Soon, OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will also be updated in the global market. The 2021 generation is getting OxygenOS 13.1 in India only at the moment.

It is important to remember that this version of the system will not be released for the OnePlus 7 and 7T, as they no longer receive upgrades after updating to OxygenOS 12.