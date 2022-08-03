HomeTech NewsMobileOnePlus 10T: We already have the first unboxing before its announcement

OnePlus 10T: We already have the first unboxing before its announcement

Today there has appeared on the Internet a OnePlus 10T unboxing video ahead of its release on August 3.

The video reveals a variant of the smartphone in moonstone black, along with a 160W adapter and USB-C cables. The OnePlus 10T is also available in Jade Green color and its 4,800 mAh battery has been confirmed to support 150W charging.

The unboxing video also includes a size comparison to the iPhone 13 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra, and Nothing Phone (1). The video also shows that the 10T does not support wireless charging, unlike the 10 Pro.

The OnePlus 10T will run on Android 13 and has up to 16GB of RAM. The maximum internal storage option of the phone is 256GB. The camera setup includes a 50MP main camera and 8MP and 2MP sensors.

