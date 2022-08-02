OnePlus 10T, unboxing video completes the rumors in view of tomorrow’s launch

- Advertisement -

10T will be officially presented tomorrow, August 3, but between previews and we now have a pretty clear picture of what to expect from the new smartphone of the Chinese brand. We know it from an aesthetic point of view and we also know that to contain the price you will have to give up some features that we find instead on the top 10 Pro range (review).

A few hours after the announcement, therefore, even a first unboxing – clearly unofficial – could not be missing, which allows us to take a look at the sales package and, of course, at the smartphone itself.

The NTFTW channel has published the unboxing video: OnePlus 10T comes in its Moonstone Black color – the other will be Jade Green – and we can also appreciate it inside a couple of official cases – one white and red, the other completely black, less invasive and perhaps more capable of “respecting” the design of the device without distorting it.

The smartphone is quickly compared with some proposals of the competition, including the Nothing Phone (1) and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Compared to the first it appears to be the same wide and slightly higher, it is instead almost identical to the size of the Apple product. The youtuber then focuses on the pleasantly textured rear body, the absence of wireless charging and the 160W charger included in the package. The charging speed of the 4,800mAh battery will still be 150W using SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition technology, as confirmed by OnePlus itself.

Recall that OnePlus 10T is equipped with a 6.7 “FHD + AMOLED LTPO Fluid E4 display with 120Hz refresh rate, is based on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform and offers three rear cameras, one (main) 50MP Sony IMX766 , an 8MP ultra wide angle and a 2MP macro.

