OnePlus 10T, the new OnePlus flagship, is official

has just ly presented the new OnePlus 10T, its new that can be booked from the official OnePlus website today, with a price starting at 719 euros.

The company has bet on this new flagship for the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 accompanied by 8GB/128GB and 16/256GB of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage. Regarding the screen, it is a 6.7″ Fluid AMOLED type with a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels and a density of 394ppi. In addition, the dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz and the touch response speed, which according to its specifications, is 360 Hz for hardware and 720 Hz for software, could not be missing.



Unlike many flagships, OnePlus’s new option is flat screen Faced with the commitment of other companies to curved screens for their most advanced mobiles, something that those who like flat screens more will come to like the newest from OnePlus.

Power and performance at a moderate price

The company also adds that the screen has compatibility with the sRGB color space, has 10-bit color depth, and is compatible with HDR10 +, with protection under Corning® Gorilla® Glass.

Already in the photographic section, OnePlus has equipped its new model with a rear camera configuration with a main camera with a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor (OIS, f / 1.8) followed by an 8MP ultra wide-angle camera with an angle of 119.9° vision and a 2MP macro lens.

The front camera has a 16MP sensor.

Regarding autonomy, it has a 4800 mAh non-removable battery with support for 150W SUPERVOOC fast charging for full charges in about 20 minutes. It also has support for 5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi compatibility 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, and NFC.

We do not forget that this model also has a fingerprint reader integrated into the screen, stereo speakers, and support for noise cancellation.

The new flagship features a Cryo-Velocity vapor cooling system defined by the company itself as “OnePlus’s first ultra-thin vapor cooling system that combines a larger cooling area, advanced materials, and a redesigned heat dissipation channel to achieve groundbreaking thermal performance”

As for the system, it will come with Android 12 under the OxygenOS 12 customization layer.

This model is the evolution of the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, presented months ago.

