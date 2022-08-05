OnePlus 10T review: gaming and fast charging on everything

- Advertisement -

Here we are with oneplus-explains-the-3-reasons-why-the-oneplus-10t-does-not-have-alert-slider/">OnePlus 10T , the return to the T series after a period of hiatus that coincided with the great little revolution of OnePlus, from the abandonment of Carl Pei to the merger with OPPO, and perhaps this 10T is the first smartphone of OnePlus in which they emerge truly the salient features of OPPO, from the SUPERVOOC recharge to the dissipation system seen for the first time on Realme GT2 Pro.

Trying it you only have reminiscences of the essentiality of OnePlus , among these there are undoubtedly the performance, the real flagship of the smartphone, able to wink at gamers who want a handyman phone. is very fast while the photo compartment has left us some doubts. In short, OnePlus 10T is a blast from the past, with a nostalgic aftertaste and a look to the future in OPPO sauce, let’s find out in our review.

INDEX

DESIGN AND MANUFACTURING QUALITY

DISPLAY

SOFTWARE

DATA SHEET

EXPERIENCE OF USE

CAMERAS

IN CONCLUSION

VOTE, PROS AND CONS

DESIGN AND MANUFACTURING QUALITY

OnePlus 10T has a design that incorporates the lines of the older brother OnePlus 10 Pro, undoubtedly the most characteristic profile is the rear one, with the camera group embraced by an extension of the profile. On the front, however, there is only space for the display surrounded by very thin frames, symmetrical in pairs (above, below and the two sides), in the center there is the hole that houses the front camera.

The materials are noble : Gorilla Glass 5 front and back, aluminum on the edge, unfortunately only the certification against water and dust is missing, even if to be honest we think it is only a matter of certification since everywhere there are the rubber seals typical of smartphones. waterproof. There are two colors, Jade Green, which is that of the model under test and Moonstone Black which has a rear finish with a material texture.

OnePlus 10 Pro 73.9 x 163 x 8.55 mm

6.7 pollici – 3216×1440 px Realme GT 2 Pro 74.7 x 163.2 x 8.18 mm

6.7 pollici – 3216×1440 px Motorola Edge 30 Pro 75.9 x 163 x 8.79 mm

6.7 pollici – 2400×1080 px Click here for the complete comparison »

The dimensions are quite important , 163 x 75.37 x 8.75 mm, as well as the weight of 203.5 grams, on the other hand we are in line with what the market offers on diagonals over 6.5 inches and with generous batteries like in this case.

DISPLAY

The OnePlus 10T display is a 6.7-inch diagonal Fluid AMOLED panel and FullHD + resolution, can take advantage of an adaptive refresh rate up to 120 Hz (it’s not an LTPO), offers HDR 10+ support and a sampling rate of even 1000 Hz . The quality of the panel is very good, the colors are vivid in the basic calibration, but the user can choose from many different profiles, including “Pro mode” which allows you to select a cinematic profile that covers 100% of the P3 gamma. With HDR content you can make the most of the OLED panel’s native 10bit depth , for image quality that amazes every time.

It is worth underlining the very effective oleophobic treatment, while the anti-reflective one is not the best. Finally, a mention for the brightness and proximity sensors, they are not virtual and work great in reading light.

SOFTWARE

On board the smartphone we find Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1 pre-installed, the software support still provides three major Android updates and 4 years of security patches.

We know that after the merger between OPPO and OnePlus, many of the historical elements of both interfaces have been integrated into a single software version, which with the next update will probably find an even more unique form. For the moment a bit of confusion remains because on a ColorOS style graphics, there are functions such as Zen Mode or the Work Life Balance lock screen, there is also OnePlus Shelf which, however, is activated with a swipe from top to the bottom on the right corner, making it a bit uncomfortable.

In reality, there is little consistency in both graphics and functionality in some parts of the system, for example the OnePlus font and some red accents coexist, with the ColorOS customization that by default sets OPPO blue as the main color. Or the quick toggle on the volume is simply missing to set the silent one as always on OnePlus smartphones, but on OnePlus 10T the physical slider to control that parameter is missing, forcing the user to walk a cumbersome road for a function that should be basic . “Game space” has disappeared, in favor of “games” which is the app that is normally found on OPPO and Realme, this has a different font than for example ZenMode, which is still completely OnePlus style.

In short, the feeling is that we are still in an open construction phase, which will probably stabilize in the coming months with Android 12, or so we hope.

In spite of this apparent confusion, we have not encountered any particular bugs or malfunctions. Security is guaranteed by an optical fingerprint reader positioned under the display, it is very fast and accurate. Added to this is a complete software suite that includes a private space for data, notes, applications and an app lock with password. As of today, the security patches are updated to July 2022.

Finally, a note on haptic feedback which is not the most full-bodied but is precise and clear, a pity that in interactions with system parts it is not used often.

DATA SHEET

SoC : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 GPU Adreno 642L

: Display : 6,67″ Fluid AMOLED HDR 10+, 10bit, 2412×1080 pixel 900 nits peak brightness 60-120 Hz adaptive refresh rate 1000 Hz sampling rate touch screen

: 6,67″ Fluid AMOLED HDR 10+, 10bit, 2412×1080 pixel Memory : 8 GB RAM + 128 GB (LPDDR5+UFS3.1) 16 GB RAM + 256 GB (LPDDR5+UFS3.1)

Cameras : Principale: 50 MP Sony IMX766 (1/1.56″) f/1.88, OIS + EIS Ultra Wide: 8 MP f/2.2, EIS, FOV 119,9° Macro: 2 MP Anteriore : 16 MP Sony IMX471 (1/3.1″), f/2.45

Connettività : Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6, USB-C, NFC, GPS dual band, 5G SA/NSA

: Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6, USB-C, NFC, GPS dual band, 5G SA/NSA Audio : Dual stereo

: Dual stereo Sensors : Accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, brightness, proximity

Battery : 4800mAh recharge 150 Watt SUPERVOOC Endurance edition (battery charger included) 100% in 23 min + 80% capacity after 1600 cycles

Dimensions and weight : 163 x 75,37 x 8,75 mm 203,5 g

Other : fingerprint sensor integrated into the display

Operating system : OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12

EXPERIENCE OF USE

As we have already had the opportunity to underline, OnePlus 10T is almost a gaming smartphone disguised as a classic smartphone, great merit of this is to be attributed to the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which compared to its predecessor marks a strong change in the management of temperatures. and consequently on the ability to push hard even after long gaming sessions.

In addition to the SoC there is a massive passive vapor chamber dissipation system with 8 channels and various layers including a 3D graphite sheet, of which we don’t know much other than the name and the fact that it dissipates 50% better than a normal graphite layer. OnePlus calls it the next gen cooling system and points out that this is the smartphone with the largest and most efficient dissipation system that has been equipped on a OnePlus smartphone.

Following is a small benchmark comparison with Realme GT2 Pro, which for technical characteristics looks a lot like the OnePlus 10T but mounts the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (non plus).

The unit that OnePlus sent us for the test is the one with 16 GB of RAM, really exaggerated, but we do not hide from you that we had fun with some gaming and we appreciated the extreme speed with which the 10T moves in the do anything, it is by far one of the most responsive and fluid smartphones we have ever tried .

Then complete the gaming equipment some software functions such as the GPA which reduces the fluctuation of the framerate during the game, the GLC or an algorithm that controls the load on the GPU optimizing consumption and performance and LSTouch, which adjusts the sampling frequency of the touch up to 1000 Hz.

AUTONOMY AND RECHARGE

One of the key features of OnePlus 10T is the SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition 150 Watt recharge , which allows you to recharge from 1 to 100% in 19 min , a little more starting from the phone off. It is called Endurance Edition because it was designed to guarantee long battery life (+ 80% after 1600 cycles, or about 4 years), the goal is achieved thanks to an algorithm, called Smart Battery Health Algorithm that constantly monitors the flow of current. and regulates it with great precision and thanks to a continuous regeneration system of the electrodes that occurs during recharging (the mechanism of which obviously remains an industrial secret).

The battery structure is double module, each controlled by a 75 Watt charge pump, everything is then regulated by a dedicated chip that follows the above processes and preserves the safety of the process. You will be pleased to know that the 160 Watt power supply is included in the package , as well as the red type-c / type-c cable and a pre-applied film (no cover). In all this there is no wireless charging, too bad.

The autonomy guaranteed by the 4800 mAh battery is good , although it has not particularly convinced us. It may be that there is still something to fix on the software, the smartphone has been updated at the first start but the feeling is that something is missing compared to the potential. On average we managed to close a full day with a little effort and about 5 and a half hours of screen on.

AUDIO E MULTIMEDIALITA’

The audio jack is missing, we immediately put it aside, because otherwise OnePlus 10T is a real bomb, the audio from the two speakers is strong and deep, the bluetooth respects the brand new 5.3 standard, and then there are several software technologies for the enhancement of multimedia files such as Video Color Enhancer and Image Sharpener.

TELEPHONE PART AND CONNECTIVITY

OnePlus 10T supports two nano SIMs, is compatible with 5G SA and NSA networks but does not have mmWave antennas. Signal reception is very good , comfort on call is also excellent, where the audio is clean and clear and both speakers are used on speakerphone.

Everything ok with NFC, GPS and Bluetooth, Android auto works smoothly, a special mention for the WiFi which is among the best ever tested for stability and reception , thanks to a particular arrangement of the antennas that covers the body of the smartphone at 360 degrees and of a technology called AMP that prevents interference between Bluetooth and WiFi. Also on this OnePlus 10T resembles its close cousin Realme GT2 Pro.

CAMERAS

OnePlus has not pushed that much on this sector, goodbye Hasselblad brands and has opted for a hardware that is more than tested and that we have now seen on many smartphones. Surely we could have done something more , just think that here we have roughly the same cameras as the OnePlus Nord 2T, in turn identical to the OnePlus Nord 2 (smartphone that is now less than 300 euros).

We therefore have a Sony IMX766 50 MP main sensor with optical stabilization, accompanied by an 8 MP ultrawide and a 2 MP macro.

The quality of the photos is always convincing, at least with the main camera , over time the group (OPPO-Realme-OnePlus) has been able to refine the technique to make the most of this sensor and the results are excellent. With the main camera both day and night, the OnePlus 10T does not betray.

Quite different speech for the ultrawide and for the 2 MP macro . These are objectives that do the bare minimum but are not up to the standard of a product proposed for over 700 euros. Finally, the selfies are pretty good, even here the smartphone does not shine particularly but all in all it is in line with the competition.

The videos arrive at 4K at 60 fps and we liked them for the stabilization, for the image quality and for the audio capture, from this point of view OnePlus has asserted the expertise gained with the latest top of the range.

IN CONCLUSION

OnePlus 10T will be on sale from 25 August , while starting from 11 August it will be possible to pre -order it on Amazon and on the OnePlus.com website, following the list prices and colors:

8+128 GB Jade Green e Moonstone Black: 719 Euro

16+256 GB Jade Green e Moonstone Black: 819 Euro

For those who pre-order there will be the opportunity to win a second 10T for free, also you will be able to take advantage of a 40% discount on the OnePlus Buds Pro and 60% on the OnePlus Buds Z2, as well as being able to win other gifts such as covers and screen protectors . Finally, registered users of the Red Cable Club will receive triple the Red Coins by pre-ordering the 10T.

OnePlus 10T is a good product , in everyday use it is always pleasant because it is supported by excellent hardware, with few sacrifices. The fundamentals are all in the right place, if anything, that extra something that distinguishes higher-end products is missing , for example wireless charging, water and dust resistance certification and above all a more bodied photo compartment.

On this price range there is no shortage of alternatives, the same OnePlus 10 Pro with some offers takes home more or less at the same price, Realme GT2 Pro, Motorola Edge 30 Pro, Xiaomi 12, ASUS Zenfone 9, Google Pixel 6 and the ‘latest arrival Nothing Phone (1), without forgetting the former top of the range who have dropped in price.

Overall, therefore, the evaluation is positive, for the players it is a real bomb, but the connotations of the flagship killers are now a distant memory, we must make the effort to see OnePlus as a new company that makes smartphones different from the past, let’s put the soul in peace.

FINAL VOTE: 7.8

FABULOUS PERFORMANCE LIGHTNING RECHARGE EXCELLENT MULTIMEDIA COMPARTMENT

NO WIRELESS CHARGING NO IP MACRO AND ULTRAWIDE CERTIFICATION FROM LOWER BAND