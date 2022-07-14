OnePlus 10T, RAM could be a new record for the manufacturer

- Advertisement -

OnePlus 10T could be the brand’s first smartphone to offer the beauty of 16 GB of RAM: the Chinese leaker known on the local social network Weibo as Digital Chat Station is sure. The memory will be of type LPDDR5. On the storage side, the most generous configuration will be 512 GB, of course in UFS 3.1 format. Other details anticipated by the source include 6.7 “display with FHD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh, plastic frame and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip. Most of these details had already been revealed previously, but a confirmation in more harm does not hurt, especially if it is from a trusted source.

From the point of view of the photographic sector, the same source had previously assumed a triple configuration with a main of 50 MP, an ultra-wide angle of 8 MP and a third of 2 MP (it is not clear whether macro or depth), while in front we should find a 16 MP. However, this may be exclusive to China. Or rather: OnePlus is expected to launch two smartphones with exactly the same specifications except for the cameras, at the moment it is not clear if both will adopt the same commercial name. The fact is that the international model should have a 16 MP ultrawide and a 32 MP front, everything else would be the same.

Putting together the new and previous rumors, it is worth updating to summarize the alleged technical specifications of the device:

Display : Samsung E4 AMOLED LTPO 2.0 6.7 “, FHD + resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate

: Samsung E4 AMOLED LTPO 2.0 6.7 “, FHD + resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate SoC : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 RAM : 8, 12 or 16 GB, LPDDR5

: 8, 12 or 16 GB, LPDDR5 Archiving internal: 256 or 512 GB, UFS 3.1

internal: 256 or 512 GB, UFS 3.1 Camera : front: 32MP (16MP in China) rear: 50MP + ultrawide 16MP + macro 2MP (50 + 8 + 2MP in China)

: Battery: 4,800mAh, 150W fast charging