HomeMobileAndroidOnePlus 10T, RAM could be a new record for the manufacturer

OnePlus 10T, RAM could be a new record for the manufacturer

MobileAndroid

Published on

By Abraham
1657530673 1047810.jpeg
1657530673 1047810.jpeg
- Advertisement -

OnePlus 10T could be the brand’s first smartphone to offer the beauty of 16 GB of RAM: the Chinese leaker known on the local social network Weibo as Digital Chat Station is sure. The memory will be of type LPDDR5. On the storage side, the most generous configuration will be 512 GB, of course in UFS 3.1 format. Other details anticipated by the source include 6.7 “display with FHD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh, plastic frame and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip. Most of these details had already been revealed previously, but a confirmation in more harm does not hurt, especially if it is from a trusted source.

From the point of view of the photographic sector, the same source had previously assumed a triple configuration with a main of 50 MP, an ultra-wide angle of 8 MP and a third of 2 MP (it is not clear whether macro or depth), while in front we should find a 16 MP. However, this may be exclusive to China. Or rather: OnePlus is expected to launch two smartphones with exactly the same specifications except for the cameras, at the moment it is not clear if both will adopt the same commercial name. The fact is that the international model should have a 16 MP ultrawide and a 32 MP front, everything else would be the same.

Putting together the new and previous rumors, it is worth updating to summarize the alleged technical specifications of the device:

[mb_related_posts1]
  • Display: Samsung E4 AMOLED LTPO 2.0 6.7 “, FHD + resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1
  • RAM: 8, 12 or 16 GB, LPDDR5
  • Archiving internal: 256 or 512 GB, UFS 3.1
  • Camera:
    • front: 32MP (16MP in China)
    • rear: 50MP + ultrawide 16MP + macro 2MP (50 + 8 + 2MP in China)
  • Battery: 4,800mAh, 150W fast charging

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

GDDR6 memories for new generation graphics are here: this is Samsung DRAM with up to 24 Gbps

Samsung has announced today that it already has the DRAM memories ready...
Android

Motorola RAZR 2022, official preview: photos and videos

Motorola RAZR 2022 was finally shown live: took place during a company event in...
Android

Official Honor X40i on July 13: video shows it in preview

Wednesday 13th July Honor will unveil X40i, a new project of which at present...
Android

What Happens to Smartphones: End of a Technology Cycle? Video

Just a moment before the Prime Day I propose a reflection, personal but shared...

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Smart Gadgets

The hidden function of your Xiaomi Band 7: control Netflix from the bracelet

Year after year Xiaomi sweeps the smartband market with its Mi Band family....
How to?

How to download all photos and videos from a Telegram chat

  Telegram is becoming popular beyond the technological and anti-Facebook circles -anti-WhatsApp, if you prefer-...

© 2021 voonze.com.