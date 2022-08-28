OnePlus 10T is updated to OxygenOS A.06 interface with bug fix

Officialized in the third quarter of this year, the oneplus 10T arrived as the new flagship model of the Chinese brand bringing advanced specifications – such as the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset and Adreno 730 GPU, for example – together with the latest version of the interface. manufacturer’s proprietary OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12.
Since it was released a few months ago, the model in question has only received one software update including the latest system security patch from Google fixing vulnerabilities and improving the phone’s performance. In addition to this update, this week OnePlus also released a new update via OTA to fix bugs reported by users.
According to information, the package improves the post-processing of photographs taken with the smartphone through portrait and ultrawide lenses, also optimizing the functioning of components such as the screen and fingerprint reader, reducing response time.
While we don’t have access to the changelog, data states that the new version also improves background app activity. Lastly, the developer has also fixed the issue related to the failure to identify SuperVOOC fast charging by the OnePlus 10T.
As previously reported, the new version of OxygenOS is being distributed via OTA for the Indian and global variant of the device. However, it is possible for owners of certain regions to take a while to receive the notification with the update, as the company usually releases in batches.
- Fluid AMOLED screen with 6.7 inches
- 2412 x 1080 pixel resolution and 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate
- Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Platform
- Adreno 730 GPU
- 8GB, 12GB or 12GB RAM
- 128GB or 256GB of internal storage
- 16 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- Main lens with 50 MP sensor
- Ultra wide-angle lens with 8 MP sensor
- Macro lens with 2 MP sensor
- 5G SA/NSA connection, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, USB-C 2.0, dual band and GPS
- 4,800mAh battery with support for 150W SuperVOOC charging
- Android 12 under the OxygenOS 12.1 interface
