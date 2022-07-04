OnePlus 10T is really coming: here’s what the new “flagship killer” will look like

- Advertisement -

After putting the T series on standby for a year, not releasing a 9T, OnePlus it seems that he will resume the discussion this year with 10T. Last week the specifications and the price were leaked, elements that make it on paper a potential return of the “flagship killer”, that is the smartphone that for the relationship between hardware specifications and price imposes itself between the medium and high range: in short , the reason why OnePlus has made a name for itself over the years, before normalizing its offer by greatly expanding the catalog.

According to the well-known leaker OnLeaks and the portal Smartprix, not only OnePlus 10T will be a reality, but the launch is shortly missing – even if a precise time window is not indicated. And if on the front of the design the information was still scarce, today instead OnLeaks shared one series of renders that show the device from practically every perspective, leaving little room for imagination.

OnePlus 10T appears in the series of renderings that you find above in two colors: a green dull olive with a metallic finish and a coloring Black and matte that appears to have a somewhat rough texture, but at launch we may see other color options as well.

The overall aesthetic is not surprising, since it explicitly recalls the lines already seen on OnePlus 10 Pro, although with some differences that the image below highlights well: above all, the connection between the square element that encloses the camera and the body, on 10T more fluid and on 10 Pro instead marked by a clear step.

NOTE: in the image below it is clearly evident that the OnePlus 10T render has some elements out of place. It is possible to notice in particular the two lateral areas of connection with the camera module (marked by the two red squares). The source is reliable and it is plausible that the image, even if it can be improved, was created mainly to convey the idea of ​​the represented element.



ONEPLUS 10T: ALLEGED TECHNICAL SHEET

SoC : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 Display : E4 AMOLED LTPO 2.0 from 6.7, resolution FHD +, refresh rate 120 Hz

: E4 AMOLED LTPO 2.0 from 6.7, resolution FHD +, refresh rate 120 Hz Memory : 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB of internal storage

: 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB of internal storage Camera : front: 32 MP rear: 50MP + ultrawide 16MP + macro 2MP

: Battery : 4,800 mAh, fast charging at 150W

: 4,800 mAh, fast charging at 150W Price (China): between 3,000 and 4,000 yuan, or between 425 and 570 euros at the exchange rate