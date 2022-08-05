OnePlus 10T: Fast charger with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

is bringing back the T series: The 10T comes with a faster SoC and 150 watt charging, but OnePlus has made cuts elsewhere.

OnePlus provides the 10 Pro with a faster sibling model: The 10T is equipped with a faster SoC and 150 watt and is still 200 euros cheaper than the Pro model. The manufacturer is asking 699 euros for the smartphone, which can now be pre-ordered, with the small memory configuration (8/128 GB), 100 euros more for the larger version with 16/256 GB. However, the lower price also means savings.

There is a (small) update for the inner workings of the 10T: A snapdragon-8-gen-1/">Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 does its work there. Compared to the regular 8 Gen 1, the manufacturer Qualcomm promises 10 percent more computing power, in everyday life the difference should be insignificant in most situations. Qualcomm also claims to have improved efficiency. A test will have to show whether the manufacturer has managed to get the heat and throttling problems of the 8 Gen 1 under control.

The second update concerns the charging technology: The 10T charges with a maximum of 150 watts, the Pro “only” with 80 watts. According to OnePlus, the battery should be fully charged in less than 20 minutes and half filled in six minutes. The included power supply charges two 2400 mAh batteries in parallel. According to the manufacturer, the battery should still reach 80 percent of its original capacity after 1600 charging cycles. All this information sounds a lot like the charging technology that Realme, which shares the same parent company with OnePlus and Oppo with BBK, uses for the GT Neo 3. In contrast to the Pro, the 10T cannot be charged wirelessly, and OnePlus has also made savings in other areas.

Camera not at pro level

First of all the camera. OnePlus has eliminated both the telephoto camera and the spectacular ultra-wide-angle lens of the 10 Pro. Instead, there is a 50-megapixel main camera (f/1.8) for which OnePlus uses Sony’s 1/1.56″ IMX766 sensor. There is also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle with a field of view of 120° (10 Pro: 150°) and a 2 MP macro camera.

The 6.7-inch OLED panel doesn’t have as fine a resolution as the 10 Pro (3216 × 1440), but it’s fine enough. The 2412 × 1080 pixels result in a dot density of 394 dpi. The panel displays a maximum of 120 Hertz and is protected by Gorilla Glass 5.

OnePlus ships the smartphone with Android 12 and promises to deliver three upgrades to new OS versions and four years of security patches.