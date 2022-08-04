OnePlus 10T: Everything you need to know about the new mobile

- Advertisement -

In the second half of each year, oneplus-10t-here-is-the-first-smartphone-with-150w-fast-charging/">OnePlus usually releases slightly improved “T” variants of its flagship devices.

However, in 2022, OnePlus has put a twist on this tradition. Instead of a OnePlus 10T Pro, the company today announced the launch of a new device calledmobiles/"> OnePlus 10T 5G which, due to its price and characteristics, is one step below the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Still, being the newest phone, the OnePlus 10T has a couple of improvements that help it beat the OnePlus 10 Pro model in some features.

OnePlus 10T 5G: Main features and specifications

Visually, the OnePlus 10T 5G is quite similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro, with the only visual differentiator being the centrally placed front camera punch hole on the 10T.

Both terminals are almost the same size and have a similar 6.7-inch AMOLED screen. The resolution of the OnePlus 10T 5G screen remains at 2412 x 1080 pixels, compared to the QHD resolution of the Pro edition. Of course, it does not lose the 120Hz refresh rate.

One of the most significant aspects of the OnePlus 10T 5G is that it is powered by the chip Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 which offers improved performance over the older Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Additionally, OnePlus offers the OnePlus 10T 5G with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The 4,800mAh battery of OnePlus 10T 5G supports 150W fast charge on Asian and European variants of the device. North American users, however, will have to make do with 125W charging speeds.

Thanks to this feature, OnePlus claims that the 10T 5G can provide a day of battery life with a charging time of just 10 minutes. Although the OnePlus 10T 5G beats its Pro cousin when it comes to charging speeds, it lacks wireless charging.

The camera setup of the OnePlus 10T Pro looks visually identical to the OnePlus 10 Pro. However, the sensors used are different. The main sensor of the OnePlus 10T 5G is a 50MP IMX766 of Sony origin.

The other two cameras on the rear include an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera. The front camera of the OnePlus 10T 5G uses a 16MP sensor.

Availability and price

The OnePlus 10T will go on sale on August 25 with a price from 699 euros. It will be available for pre-sale from today August 3 through OnePlus.com and on Amazon from August 11.

RAM Storage Colors Price sale date Presale 8GB 128GB Moonstone Black Y JadeGreen €719 August 25th August 3rd 16 GB 256GB Moonstone Black Y JadeGreen €819 August 25th August 3rd

Users who pre-order through oneplus.com will have a chance to win a free OnePlus 10T (8+128GB variant), plus 40% off OnePlus Buds Pro and 60% off OnePlus Buds Pro. OnePlus Buds Z2.



