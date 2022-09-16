OnePlus 10T, blows the air of OxygenOS 13: Closed Beta Test to the tapes

- Advertisement -

It has been clear for a few days now: oneplus-10-pro-the-first-developer-preview-of-android-13-arrives/">OnePlus 10 Pro is ahead of the recent one OnePlus 10T in software development. The first, made official in January, has already received the first public beta of 13 based on Android 13, while the second, launched at the beginning of August, is still waiting for it. But something is moving: the company has beta program started in India, the one that precedes the rollout of the first Open Beta.

The Chinese company itself gave the news on the pages of its very popular community, where it explains that the period granted to the first private beta will be short, and that just 100 users will participate in the very first test selected in a rather careful manner, based on precise requirements and with confidentiality restrictions. After this short phase, the first OxygenOS 13 will be distributed, which certainly will not realign OnePlus 10T and 10 Pro because it is likely that in the meantime the latter has gone ahead with the Open Beta, but at least they will be under the same “roof”.

It is not excluded that the OxygenOS 13 arrives in shorter times than what can be expected looking at past years, maybe already by the end of 2022. After all, OnePlus is changing its strategy to speed up the release of important releases such as the OOS 13: the decrease in the time dedicated to Closed Betas it goes precisely in the direction of moving quickly to public betas and consequently approaching the stable, definitive build.

To make sure that the stable build of OxygenOS 13 is available to everyone as soon as possible, we have changed the CBT strategies (Closed Beta Test, ed) on all OxygenOS 13 projects. Unlike the previous CBT, this will be a Closed Beta project. short term (usually only a few builds are released), focused on improving the upcoming OxygenOS 13 for the OnePlus 10T – the company explained to the community.

