OnePlus 10T, all the official details on battery and charging speed

official-images/">OnePlus continues with its strategy of sipping information on its next high-profile smartphone, whose name will be, as we know, OnePlus 10T; this time it’s up to the . The salient are as follows: the speed will even go up to 150 W thanks to the SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition technology, while the overall battery capacity will be 4,800 mAh.

OnePlus promises that the smartphone will be able to recharge from 1 to 100% in just 20 minutes, and who will be able to recover energy for a full day in just 10 minutes. It should be noted that in North America, where the sockets are mainly 110 or 120 V (unlike the rest of the world where the voltage is generally 220-230 V), the charging speed will stop at a very respectable 125 W. For preserve battery longevity, OnePlus 10T will also implement a technology called Battery Health Engine. OnePlus promises that the overall battery capacity will drop to 80% after a whopping 1,600 charge cycles, which equates to around 4 years of use.

OnePlus has implemented several other technologies to optimize battery charging, including a “cure” which allows the electrodes to repair themselves continuously during the charging cycle, in order to reduce damage to the anode and cathode; moreover, the device actually loads two units at 75 W in parallel, which makes it possible to keep temperatures low and improve efficiency; then there is the optimization algorithm of the last 10% (therefore from 90 to 100%), which is generally the slowest and most delicate, which can reduce or increase voltage and current intensity also based on the operating temperature of the device; then there is a custom Smart Charging Chip that is able to monitor and regulate intensity and voltage in real time according to the needs of the moment; and scattered throughout the device are 13 temperature sensors to always have the most accurate data possible.

OnePlus 10T will arrive on August 3; we summarize what the complete technical specifications should be:

SoC : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 Display : Fluid E4 AMOLED LTPO 6.7 “, FHD + resolution (2,412 x 1,080 pixels), 10-bit color depth, sRGB, HDR10 +, 120 Hz refresh rate

: Fluid E4 AMOLED LTPO 6.7 “, FHD + resolution (2,412 x 1,080 pixels), 10-bit color depth, sRGB, HDR10 +, 120 Hz refresh rate Memory : 8.12 GB, 16 of RAM + 128, 256 GB of internal storage

: 8.12 GB, 16 of RAM + 128, 256 GB of internal storage Camera : front: 16 MP (EIS) rear: Sony IMX766 50 MP + (OIS), ultrawide 8 MP, FoV 119.9 ° + macro 2 MP

: Battery : 4,800mAh, 150W fast charging

: 4,800mAh, 150W fast charging Operating system : OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12

: OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 Colors: Jade Green, Moonstone Black (plus perhaps another dark green option).