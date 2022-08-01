HomeMobileAndroidOnePlus 10T, all the official details on battery and charging speed

OnePlus 10T, all the official details on battery and charging speed

oneplus 10t 5g, the
oneplus 10t 5g, the "flagship killer" with no secrets: new
official-images/">OnePlus continues with its strategy of sipping information on its next high-profile smartphone, whose name will be, as we know, OnePlus 10T; this time it’s up to the battery. The salient details are as follows: the charging speed will even go up to 150 W thanks to the SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition technology, while the overall battery capacity will be 4,800 mAh.

OnePlus promises that the smartphone will be able to recharge from 1 to 100% in just 20 minutes, and who will be able to recover energy for a full day in just 10 minutes. It should be noted that in North America, where the sockets are mainly 110 or 120 V (unlike the rest of the world where the voltage is generally 220-230 V), the charging speed will stop at a very respectable 125 W. For preserve battery longevity, OnePlus 10T will also implement a technology called Battery Health Engine. OnePlus promises that the overall battery capacity will drop to 80% after a whopping 1,600 charge cycles, which equates to around 4 years of use.

OnePlus has implemented several other technologies to optimize battery charging, including a “cure” which allows the electrodes to repair themselves continuously during the charging cycle, in order to reduce damage to the anode and cathode; moreover, the device actually loads two units at 75 W in parallel, which makes it possible to keep temperatures low and improve efficiency; then there is the optimization algorithm of the last 10% (therefore from 90 to 100%), which is generally the slowest and most delicate, which can reduce or increase voltage and current intensity also based on the operating temperature of the device; then there is a custom Smart Charging Chip that is able to monitor and regulate intensity and voltage in real time according to the needs of the moment; and scattered throughout the device are 13 temperature sensors to always have the most accurate data possible.

OnePlus 10T will arrive on August 3; we summarize what the complete technical specifications should be:

  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1
  • Display: Fluid E4 AMOLED LTPO 6.7 “, FHD + resolution (2,412 x 1,080 pixels), 10-bit color depth, sRGB, HDR10 +, 120 Hz refresh rate
  • Memory: 8.12 GB, 16 of RAM + 128, 256 GB of internal storage
  • Camera:
    • front: 16 MP (EIS)
    • rear: Sony IMX766 50 MP + (OIS), ultrawide 8 MP, FoV 119.9 ° + macro 2 MP
  • Battery: 4,800mAh, 150W fast charging
  • Operating system: OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12
  • Colors: Jade Green, Moonstone Black (plus perhaps another dark green option).

