OnePlus 10R and CE 2 Lite official, Nord Buds earphones also debut | Asia prices

OnePlus had said it: on April 28 there will be several news. And so it was, with the market debut of three products. Starting from OnePlus 10R, aka OnePlus Ace, aka Realme GT Neo 3, smartphone intended for the Indian market (at least initially) and in any case international version of the Ace model proposed only within Chinese borders. With him also comes OnePlus CE 2 Lite another product that has been talked about so much in recent weeks, as well as the first Nord designer earphones – OnePlus Nord Buds.

ONEPLUS 10R

ONEPLUS CE 2 LITE

ONEPLUS NORD BUDS

PRICES AND AVAILABILITY

ONEPLUS 10R

There has been a lot of confusion about its commercial name: there were those who were talking about OnePlus Ace, there were those who were convinced it was OnePlus 10R. Well, they were both right, because the smartphone is the same, only the target market changes. There is therefore little to add compared to what was said on the occasion of the launch of OnePlus Ace: we are faced with a smartphone with 6.7 “OLED display with refresh rate a 120HzDimensity 8100-MAX processor, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal memory, 5G connectivity, triple rear camera with 50MP main sensor and 4,500 or 5,000mAh depending on the model, with the first variant compatible with SuperVOOC charging a 150W.

TECHNICAL FEATURES

display: Fluid OLED 6.7 “FHD +, 394ppi, 20.1: 9, 120Hz refresh rate (60-90-120Hz), 360Hz (hardware) or 720Hz (software) touch sampling, HDR10 +, Corning Gorilla Glass

Fluid OLED 6.7 “FHD +, 394ppi, 20.1: 9, 120Hz refresh rate (60-90-120Hz), 360Hz (hardware) or 720Hz (software) touch sampling, HDR10 +, Corning Gorilla Glass processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX

MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX memory: 8 / 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM 128 / 256GB internal UFS 3.1

fingerprint sensor: integrated into the display

integrated into the display dual SIM: Yup

Yup connectivity: 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB-C, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou

5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB-C, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou audio: 2x speaker

2x speaker OS: OxygenOS with Android 12

OxygenOS with Android 12 cooling system: graphite, with large VC cooling system of 4,129.8mm2

graphite, with large VC cooling system of 4,129.8mm2 cameras: front: 16MP, f / 2.4, 1um pixels, EIS, FF, 25.8mm eq. rear: 50MP main, Sony IMX766, 1 / 1.56 “, f / 1.8, 1um pixel, OIS, PDAF, 23.6mm eq. 8MP ultra wide angle, FOV 119.7 °, f / 2.2, 1.12um pixel, FF 2MP macro, 2-4cm

drums: 5.000mAh with SuperVOOC 80W charging 4,500mAh with 150W SuperVOOC charging (model: 12 / 256GB Sierra Black)

colors: Sierra Black, Forest Green

Sierra Black, Forest Green dimensions and weight: 163,3×75,5×8,2mm for 186g

ONEPLUS CE 2 LITE

CE 2 Lite is none other than the Lite version … of CE 2. Obviously, yes, but it is precisely the wording “Lite” that should not deceive us, because in any case we are talking about a smartphone with interesting features for the range in which is going to position itself. The smartphone offers a 6.59-inch display with 120Hz refresh ratea battery of 5,000mAh with SuperVOOC recharge from 33W and a triple rear cam with 64MP main sensor. Let’s see all the specifications briefly.

TECHNICAL FEATURES

display: 6.59 “FHD + LCD, 401ppi, 120Hz refresh rate

6.59 “FHD + LCD, 401ppi, 120Hz refresh rate mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G memory: 6 / 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM 128GB internal UFS 2.2

fingerprint sensor: lateral

lateral dual SIM: yes, hybrid

yes, hybrid connectivity: 5G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C, 3.5mm jack, GPS, Galileo, Beidou, Glonass, QZSS

5G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C, 3.5mm jack, GPS, Galileo, Beidou, Glonass, QZSS OS: OxygenOS with Android 12

OxygenOS with Android 12 cameras: front: 16MP Sony IMX471, f / 2, 1um pixel rear: Main 64MP, f / 1.7, 0.7um pixels (4-in-1 for 1.4um), EIS, PDAF 2MP depth, f / 2.4 2MP macro, f / 2.4

drums: 5.000mAh with SuperVOOC 33W charging

5.000mAh with SuperVOOC 33W charging colors: Black Dusk, Blue Tide

Black Dusk, Blue Tide dimensions and weight: 164,3×75,6×8,5mm for 195g

ONEPLUS NORD BUDS

As expected, there is no shortage of i North Buds earphones equipped with 12.4mm titanium drivers, noise reduction for calls, up to 7 hours of listening (which becomes 30 with the case), Dolby Atmos support and IP55 dust and water resistance.

colors: Black Slate, White Marble

Black Slate, White Marble dimensions and weight: earphones: 27.6×20.72×23.49mm for 4.82g case: 67.9×35.5×28.68mm for 41.7g

audio: 12.4mm dynamic drivers, 20-20.000Hz frequency response, 4 microphones (2x each earphone)

12.4mm dynamic drivers, 20-20.000Hz frequency response, 4 microphones (2x each earphone) drums: earphones: 41mAh each case: 480mAh fast charging: 10 minutes for 5 hours of listening autonomy: 7 hours of playback, up to 30 hours with case

noise cancellation: during calls

during calls resistence: IP55

IP55 connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2

Bluetooth 5.2 other: Dolby Atmos support

PRICES AND AVAILABILITY

ONEPLUS 10R

8 / 128GB 5.000mAh, 80W: 38.999 INR, approx 484 euros

12 / 256GB 5.000mAh, 80W: 42.999 INR, approx 533 euros

12 / 256GB 4,500mAh, 150W: 43,999 INR, approx 545 euros

ONEPLUS NORD C2 2 LITE 5G

6 / 128GB: 19,999 INR, approx 248 euros

8 / 128GB: INR 21,999, approx 272 euros

ONEPLUS NORD BUDS

Black Slate / White Marble: INR 2,799, approx 34 euros