OnePlus 10 Ultra, rumors are in development: the new variant arrives at the end of the year?

The change of pace of OnePlus, which in recent times has been evident, is evident significantly changed its strategy . At one time the company presented its top of the range at the gates of summer (two in recent years), to then update them in the second half of the year with a “T” variant. Four premium smartphones a year, while for some time the T series has been canceled to allocate resources to the development of products that are positioned in the lower market segments, see OnePlus Nord 2 for example.

Technology sharing between OnePlus & Oppo is in Full swing, Find X5 series gets Hasselblad treatment and I’m hearing that MariSilicon will be seen on a OnePlus Flagship in the 2nd Half of this year.

There are rumors of an Ultra flagship from OnePlus in the EVT phase right now.

– Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) January 25, 2022

Now OnePlus, to capture the chatter of the network, could return to make people talk about itself and its top of the range in the second half of the year with an unprecedented Ultra variant of its flagship products. The novelty would be the result of the synergies with the parent company Oppo announced last year: the partnership with Hasselblad signed by OnePlus should encroach on Oppo starting from the Find X5 series, while the latter is would repay with the first giving up part of the Find X5 Pro + project for the construction of a OnePlus 10 Ultra.