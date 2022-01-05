OnePlus 10 “smooth” exists: it has Dimensity 9000 and arrives in summer | Rumor

MySmartPrice has learned that OnePlus is working on a smartphone with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. This device could well be the # OnePlus10.

Unfortunately not much else is known. The source claims that the smartphone will arrive later, and that therefore OnePlus 10 Pro will be the only protagonist of the event scheduled in China for 11 January. It is possible that we will see it coming alone towards the middle of the year. It could be the first device (at least OnePlus) on which the unified operating system, resulting from the merger of ColorOS and Oxygen OS following the acquisition of OnePlus by OPPO. The source suggests that the two companies are almost ready to begin public testing of the system, presumably based on Android 12.