OnePlus 10 Pro, there is the OxygenOS A.14: camera and audio bugs fixed

OnePlus updates its most recent top of the range, the 10 Pro, with a release that fixes some bugs and improves system stability. There OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 thus comes to the version A.14so as to quickly get the most out of an ambitious but still quite young project, to be optimized properly as he highlighted in the course of our review.

CHANGELOG

here is the changelog from the OxygenOS 12 A.14 for OnePlus 10 Pro:

System: system stability improved solved the problem of stuttering music playback when connected to a car Bluetooth system fixed the problem of the noise that could occur when recording an audio Update to the May 2022 security patches

Camera: fixed the problem of HDR photos, which in some cases could be overexposed

Net: call stability optimized



The build reported in rollout by OnePlus is the NE2211_11.A.14For India. The rollout is in progress, at the moment there are no definite indications regarding distribution in other markets. It may be some time before it arrives in our country: as a community user points out, build A.13 arrived just a week ago.

