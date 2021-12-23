OnePlus 10 Pro, the variable refresh is served: LTPO confirmed

OnePlus 10 Pro will have a display with LTPO technology: this was confirmed by the president of the company, Pete Lau, through a post on the Chinese social network Weibo. More specifically, the executive said it will be the version 2.0, and it’s more or less the first time we’ve heard of it. It is not entirely clear at the moment what the advantages are over version 1.0. Lau limits himself to giving very general indications, saying for example that the user experience will appear smoother on practically every side, but he no longer goes into technical details.

LTPO technology (which stands for Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide) is a particular variant of the backplanes of OLED panels, whose main and most important feature is to allow the variable refresh: a display can theoretically be updated every number of times per second that the software decides, from the maximum (usually 120) to the minimum (which can theoretically go as low as 1, although usually 10 is enough). This can lead to significant energy savings, which ultimately improve range. It therefore seems that, as usual, OnePlus has set in motion its communication strategy immediately preceding the launch of an important product, which consists of a dense series of small advances – more or less a point of the technical data sheet at post. Only the day before yesterday, always Pete Lau confirmed through the same channel that the device will be launched in January. We recall below the alleged specifications: 6.7 “LTPO OLED display, 2K + 1440p resolution, variable 120 Hz refresh, hole on the top left for the front camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

8 or 12 GB of RAM

128 or 256 GB of internal storage, UFS 3.1

Cameras: 48MP wide-angle main rear 50MP ultra-wide angle secondary rear rear secondary 8MP 3X telephoto 32MP front

5,000 mAh battery, fast charging at 80W (cable) or 50W (wireless)

Operating system at launch: Android 12 (ColorOS 12 in China, OxygenOS 12 in the rest of the world)