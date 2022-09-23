OnePlus 10 Pro, the stable OxygenOS 13 arrives in Europe: list of news

- Advertisement -

While the recent 10T is “stopped” at the closed beta of the 13, OnePlus 10 Pro also receives it in in a stable version, and it is the first OnePlus to obtain the most recent user interface built on the basis of Android 13. In announcing it, OnePlus specified that it will first be distributed to those who have used the public beta of the UI, and later the rollout it will be extended to all. The build dedicated to Europe is marked with the initials NE2213_11.C.19.

FIRST OPEN BETA OF OOS 13 ALSO FOR ONEPLUS 9 AND 9 PRO

Below is the changelog with all the news that the stable OxygenOS 13 brings to the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Aquamorphic Introduced the colors of the Aquamorphic Design theme for better visual comfort Application of Aquamorphic Design to animations, to make them more natural World clock widget available for the Home screen to have the time in different time zones New for Quantum Animation Engine 4.0 with a new feature that recognizes habits, complex gestures and provides optimized interactions Introduction of “real” physical movements to animations to make them more natural Font optimization to increase readability Enhancement of feature illustrations with new multicultural and inclusive elements

Efficiency Meeting Assistant to improve connectivity Introduction of large folders on the home screen Introduction of controls for multimedia playback and optimization of the experience in Quick Settings New markup tools for editing screenshots Introduction of Sidebar Toolbox: you can open a floating window on the apps to streamline operations OnePlus Shelf optimization: A swipe down on the Home opens the Shelf by default

Interconnections Earphone connectivity optimization for a smoother experience

Personalization Optimization of Bitmoji (OnePlus avatars, ed) to have more animations for the Always on Display Optimization of Insight Always on Display: New settings for a more customizable Always on Always on Display optimization: new editing tools and colors

Security and privacy Automatic pixelization for chat screenshots: the system automatically identifies and “obscures” the profile images and names of those who write in the chat to protect privacy Periodic deletion of the data contained in the clipboard (coming from the Copy, ed) Optimization of the private safe: Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) is used to encrypt all files

Digital Health and Wellness Added Kid Space, introducing phone usage limits, ambient light reminders and eye protection features

Performance Dynamic Computing Engine added to improve system speed, stability, autonomy and user experience Optimization of Dolby Sound effects

Gaming HyperBoost GPA 4.0 updates to stabilize frame rate and balance performance and power consumption.



At least 30% remaining charge and 5 GB of free storage are required to install the update.

ONEPLUS 9 AND 9 PRO, OXYGENOS 13 ALSO FOR THEM BUT IN BETA

The news announced by OnePlus in the last few hours do not end with this one. There is a OxygenOS 13 also for OnePlus 9 and 9 Probut with two important distinctions: it is a’Open Betatherefore a public beta, not limited to developers, and especially at the time of writing the first Open Beta is available only for users from India and North America. “OxygenOS 13 will arrive in Europe in the near future“, wrote the company.

(update of 21 September 2022, 6:35 pm)