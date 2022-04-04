OnePlus 10 Pro: The price at which it will be sold in Europe is filtered

OnePlus officially announced the global launch date of the OnePlus 10 Pro a few days ago, and now a new leak has revealed the information about the price of the flagship phone in Europe.

The flagship will debut on March 31st globally, and a new leak has now provided pricing information ahead of time.

As revealed by Sudhanshu Ambhore, the OnePlus 10 Pro will have a starting price of €899 for the variant with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

This is the same price at which the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G debuted in most European countries last year. It arrived in Spain with a price of 909 euros so we can expect this to be the same price as the OnePlus 10 Pro arrives.

On the other hand, the media market page from Germany also confirms this price.

The OnePlus 10 Pro has a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED at 120 Hz, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, a 48 MP main camera and a 5,000 mAh battery. The phone was already launched in China months ago, and the global model is not expected to be any different from the Chinese variant.



