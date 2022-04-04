Tech NewsMobile

OnePlus 10 Pro: The price at which it will be sold in Europe is filtered

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

OnePlus officially announced the global launch date of the OnePlus 10 Pro a few days ago, and now a new leak has revealed the information about the price of the flagship phone in Europe.

The flagship will debut on March 31st globally, and a new leak has now provided pricing information ahead of time.

Read morePixel 4 crops up on Geekbench running ‘Android R’

As revealed by Sudhanshu Ambhore, the OnePlus 10 Pro will have a starting price of €899 for the variant with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

This is the same price at which the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G debuted in most European countries last year. It arrived in Spain with a price of 909 euros so we can expect this to be the same price as the OnePlus 10 Pro arrives.

Read moreSamsung pledges to fix camera bugs in the S20 Ultra found by reviews

On the other hand, the media market page from Germany also confirms this price.

Read moreWhere's our Galaxy S20 Ultra review?

The OnePlus 10 Pro has a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED at 120 Hz, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, a 48 MP main camera and a 5,000 mAh battery. The phone was already launched in China months ago, and the global model is not expected to be any different from the Chinese variant.


Previous articleThe EU is working on a standard so that batteries are replaceable again
Next articleWhy has Apple waited six months to release a green iPhone?
Abraham

Related articles

Android

I TOP migliori Smartwatch da comprare | Aprile 2022

The wearables market is among those that have grown the most over the last couple of years, both...
Android

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Xiaomi 12: which one to choose between the two compact ones

Samsung Galaxy S22 and Xiaomi 12 are two atypical proposals by the standards of recent years, they are...
Android

iPhone 13 Pro vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: cosa può imparare Samsung da Apple

As we had anticipated on the occasion of the first episode, here we are at our second appointment...
iphone

The iPhone will have to allow third-party App Stores under this new EU law

Apple will be forced to allow the installation of apps from outside the App Store according to the...