OnePlus 10 Pro, the first Developer Preview of Android 13 arrives

Also on OnePlus 10 Pro you can try Android 13: the Chinese company announced it in the past few hours on its official forum. Formally the initiative is called Developer Preview and it’s not perfectly clear what build Google released it’s based on. For the moment no official changelog has been released, most likely because there isn’t much to say – from the testimonies of the first testers it is basically a build of the same OxygenOS 12.1 in circulation for some time resting on the “foundations” of Android 13.

For those interested in trying it, there are some rather important aspects to consider. First, installing the new ROM requires a Complete reset of the device to factory settings – and the same will happen if you decide to go back to stable Android 12. Second, the company itself confirms that this is an unstable build (it is a developer preview, after all, not a Beta) and therefore it is highly not recommended for daily / regular use. OnePlus also warns of the presence of several problems and bugs:

Stability and performance issues

Unable to access the Shelf

Cannot move documents to My Files

Some apps may behave incorrectly

Some ORoaming features may not be available

Problems with voice commands

That said, for those still willing to proceed with the test, THIS is the file to download for installing the ROM. It is for the EU version of the smartphone, the one available from us. If you want to go back to stable Android 12, you will need to download THIS ROM and install it. We remind you that this evening (in fact in about an hour now) the Google I / O 2022 will be held, and several important announcements are expected on a series of topics – it is safe to assume that Android 13 will also be discussed in depth. live stream with us on Twitch!