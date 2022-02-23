OnePlus 10 Pro succumbs to JerryRigEverything endurance tests

OnePlus 10 Pro has been totally obliterated by JerryRigEverything’s endurance tests: it is now rare for devices to undergo total structural failure to the stresses of the American YouTuber – some creak sinisterly and bend a little, but remain operational, while the vast majority now come out completely unscathed. The latest flagship of the Chinese company, however, reports the first serious injuries already with the first bend attempt, which shatters the rear glass body. The second fold in the opposite direction also destroys the display (compared to the LED flash refusing to stop doing its job).

A summary analysis reveals that i weakest points of the metal side shell, that is, in correspondence with the slots for physical keys and antennas, they are located right at the height of the end of the battery. Two well-separated “areas” of components are then created – battery at the bottom, motherboard and cameras at the top – which are held together by an inadequate amount of metal to withstand extreme stress. A photocopy of the Nexus 6P disaster a few years ago, which was talked about a lot

The rest of the test went as expected, however. The display gets scratched when it needs to be scratched and the same goes for the rest of the parts tested, from the body to the rear module. Overall, however, a hard protective case is recommended, especially if you tend to store your smartphone in your back pocket. It should be noted that OnePlus includes a case in the package, but it is made of silicone and therefore not really suitable to compensate.

Meanwhile, it is worth remembering that the smartphone is not yet available either in Italy or in other parts of the world: only in China. The MWC 2022 in Barcelona is almost upon us and it is possible, even if there is no confirmation yet, that we will know something more on that occasion. In any case, there is no reason to assume that the international version of the device will not have the same structural defects highlighted by the Chinese unit shown in the video.