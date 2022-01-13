OnePlus 10 Pro starts well in China. It could come to us with some differences

OnePlus 10 Pro it was officially presented in China on 11 January, and while we wait for it to come to us and to be able to get our hands on it, we have told you what we think about it. The device we will see on our market, however, it could be different from the one unveiled a few days ago. This was stated by the company itself, revealing it to the newspaper SlashGear that the new OnePlus flagship will present “slight changes of some specifications depending on regional availability“.
At the moment, therefore, it is not clear how many and what things will change: to find out more it will be necessary to wait, in all probability, for the launch of the device also in Europe. We have seen in recent months, in general, that manufacturers to cope with the chip crisis have been forced to revise their plans, which could already foresee hardware differences depending on the region: think of Samsung’s Galaxy S22 ( which for its top of the range has always focused on the Snapdragon-Exynos dualism), expected for February, and the mystery of the Exynos 2200 which was to be presented on 11 January, before the Korean giant backtracked.
The differences between the European OnePlus 10 Pro and the Chinese one will hardly concern the aesthetics, which should remain unchanged (maybe we can expect some more or less color options?), But they should concern some hardware features, such as the configurations available for memory or IP68 certification. Right now, however, these are only hypotheses.
And while here OnePlus 10 Pro is still a hypothesis on the horizon – we know it will arrive, but we don’t yet know exactly when or how -, in China it is already a concrete reality, and the company has shared the data relating to the very first flash goes up. Apparently OnePlus 10 Pro has been selling like hot cakes, with receipts of 100 million yuan, equal to approximately 137 million euros. From this data we can deduce that the first batch of smartphones, sold in full within a few minutes, was among the 18,000 and 21,000 units.