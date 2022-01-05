OnePlus 10 Pro: officially revealed the technical features

The launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro is set for January 11th in China, but the company is eager to share many details even before the debut. Thus, after showing the design of the top of the range with a series of press images, it is the co-founder and CEO of the company, Pete Lau, who speaks explicitly about technical features. The executive provided a quite complete picture of the data sheet which brings with it unsurprising confirmations – starting from the integration of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC – together with other very welcome ones such as the proposed support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Pete Lau pressed: OnePlus 10 Pro is much more than the sum of its parts, then goes on to rattle off anyway the specifications: soc: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

display: 120Hz Fluid AMOLED with LTPO, Second-gen LTPO calibration

memory: LPDDR5 + UFS 3.1

camera: triple rear: 48MP + 50MP + 8MP Dual OIS Second generation Hasseblad Camera for Mobile front: 32MP

battery: 5,000 mAh 80W SuperVOOC wired charging 50W AirVOOC wireless charging reverse charging supported

connectivity: VoLTE, VoWiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC

audio: dual stereo speaker

other: haptic feedback with linear motor on the x axis

dimensions: 163 x 73.9 x 8.55mm

operating system: OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 It will not have escaped the fact that now OnePlus has also started to use the brands used by Oppo for the fast battery charging system: no more Warp Charge, we switch to SuperVOOC and AirVOOC. A formal change that is the result of the increasingly intense process of incorporating OnePlus into Oppo . The data sheet still lacks some imported details such as the size and resolution of the display, the information on the optics and the memory configurations provided (however, it is legitimate to wait for the classic memory cuts with 8 / 12GB of RAM and 128 / 256GB of storage). However, we won’t have to wait long to fill these gaps, given that the presentation is set for next Tuesday.