OnePlus 10 Pro: officially revealed the technical features

It will not have escaped the fact that now OnePlus has also started to use the brands used by Oppo for the fast battery charging system: no more Warp Charge, we switch to SuperVOOC and AirVOOC. A formal change that is the result of the increasingly intense process of incorporating OnePlus into Oppo . The data sheet still lacks some imported details such as the size and resolution of the display, the information on the optics and the memory configurations provided (however, it is legitimate to wait for the classic memory cuts with 8 / 12GB of RAM and 128 / 256GB of storage). However, we won’t have to wait long to fill these gaps, given that the presentation is set for next Tuesday.