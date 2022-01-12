OnePlus 10 Pro official: lots of power | China prices (but it will also come to us)

The smartphone is completely new from a design point of view , especially in the glass rear body which has a new and decidedly “important” photographic module, branded once again Hasselblad . And it is the second generation of the camera created in collaboration with the historic Swedish brand that is the strong point of the device, capable of introducing some innovations to improve the user experience and, above all, the quality of the shots.

From 10-bit color support, up to the unprecedented 12-bit RAW + mode, al Movie Mode and the ultra wide-angle camera with FOV that goes up to 150 degrees. And it will be the user who will have the situation under control, with the parameters that can be set manually – including ISO, shutter speed and white balance – and the videos that can be recorded in LOG format to manage the color directly in post production.

OnePlus 10 Pro is made in glass (Gorilla Glass Victus on the front) e metal (the edges), and features a 6.7-inch AMOLED LTPO display with refresh rate ranging from 1 to 120Hz. Inside we find the Snapdragon 8 Gen. 1 processor, flanked by RAM LPDDR5 up to 12GB and from internal memory UFS 3.1 up to 256GB. The operating system is Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1, while the battery from 5,000mAh it can be recharged quickly up to 80W in wired mode and up to 50W wireless.