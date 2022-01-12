OnePlus 10 Pro official: lots of power | China prices (but it will also come to us)

After so many rumors and previews, here it is finally OnePlus 10 Pro. The smartphone was officially presented in China, where it will be available for purchase starting January 13 – the good news is that it will also be released on the international market, but for now we have to be content with a vague “2022“.
The smartphone is completely new from a design point of view, especially in the glass rear body which has a new and decidedly “important” photographic module, branded once again Hasselblad. And it is the second generation of the camera created in collaboration with the historic Swedish brand that is the strong point of the device, capable of introducing some innovations to improve the user experience and, above all, the quality of the shots.
From 10-bit color support, up to the unprecedented 12-bit RAW + mode, al Movie Mode and the ultra wide-angle camera with FOV that goes up to 150 degrees. And it will be the user who will have the situation under control, with the parameters that can be set manually – including ISO, shutter speed and white balance – and the videos that can be recorded in LOG format to manage the color directly in post production.
OnePlus 10 Pro is made in glass (Gorilla Glass Victus on the front) e metal (the edges), and features a 6.7-inch AMOLED LTPO display with refresh rate ranging from 1 to 120Hz. Inside we find the Snapdragon 8 Gen. 1 processor, flanked by RAM LPDDR5 up to 12GB and from internal memory UFS 3.1 up to 256GB. The operating system is Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1, while the battery from 5,000mAh it can be recharged quickly up to 80W in wired mode and up to 50W wireless.
- display: AMOLED LTPO 6.7 “QHD + 3D curved, 3216×1440, 525ppi, ratio 20.1: 9, contrast 5.000.000: 1, refresh rate up to 120Hz (1 to 120Hz), 1.300nit, AOD, screen-to-body 92, 7%, Corning Gorilla Victus
- mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen. 1
- memory:
- 8 / 12GB LPDDR5
- 128 / 256GB UFS 3.1
- dimensions and weight: 163×73,9×8,55mm for 200,5g
- OS: ColorOS 12.1 with Android 12
- connectivity: 5G SA / NSA, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB-C, GPS
- dual SIM: Yes
- HyperBoost technology
- heat dissipation system
- fingerprint sensor: integrated into the display
- audio: 2x speaker, 2x noise canceling microphone, Dolby Atmos
- cameras:
- front: 32MP, Sony IMX615, f / 2.4, 1080 @ 30fps video, Face Unlock
- rear:
- Main 48MP, Sony IMX789, 1 / 1.43 “, 1.12μm pixels, f / 1.8, OIS, 23mm eq.
- 50MP ultra wide angle, JN1, 1 / 2.76 “, 0.64μm pixel, f / 2.2, FOV 150 °
- 8MP tele, f / 2.4, OIS, 77mm eq. (3.3x optical zoom)
- PDAF, video up to 8K @ 24fps
- battery: 5,000mAh with 80W wired fast charging, 50W wireless
As mentioned, OnePlus 10 Pro is initially only available in China, but will also arrive in Europe later in the year. These are the prices:
- 8 / 128GB: 4,699 yuan, approx 650 euros
- 8 / 256GB: 4,999 yuan, approx 692 euros
- 12 / 256GB: 5,299 yuan, approx 733 euros