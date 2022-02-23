OnePlus 10 Pro, now also in white and with more storage memory

The OnePlus top range is renewed a few weeks after the launch, for now once again only in the Chinese market pending the international debut. Another variant has arrived characterized by new white finish (Panda White) ceramic and from a more storage memory – 512GB to be precise – paired with 12GB of RAM.

Please note that OnePlus 10 Pro made its debut in China in green (Emerald Forest) and black (Volcanic Black); the most equipped variant was equipped with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The new version, which the manufacturer calls Extreme Editionis currently in pre-order in China (only in the only memory size mentioned above, 12 / 512GB) in view of the deliveries that will start starting from 1 March next. The price is equal to 5,799 yuan (about 800 euros at direct exchange, excluding taxes), or 500 yuan more than models with 12 / 256GB. It must be said that in China, included in the price, the manufacturer also includes the Oppo Enco Air headphones.

It should be noted that OnePlus 10 Pro Extreme Edition has no other differences compared to the models already on the market: except for coloring and storage, the data sheet is completely overlapping. We therefore find the SoC Snadpragon 8 Gen1, the 6.7 “screen with QHD + resolution, the triple rear camera created in collaboration with Hasselblad and the 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging (wired) at 80W.

It will be interesting to evaluate which variants of OnePlus 10 Pro will arrive in the European market and according to what timelines.