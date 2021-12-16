OnePlus 10 Pro, new rumors about the charging speed

OnePlus 10 Pro will have a technology of fast charging at 80W wired and 50W wireless: these are the most interesting details of the latest post on the next top smartphone of the Chinese company published by Digital Chat Station, the well-known leaker who is very active on the Weibo microblogging social network. This topic had already been talked about in the past, but the values were very different from those mentioned today – higher, to be precise: we were talking about 125 W via cable.
Both sources are reasonably authoritative and reliable, so it will be necessary to understand which of the two will be right. The rest of the post goes over some of the specifications already emerged previously; we take this opportunity to summarize everything that has emerged so far and draw up a technical data sheet as updated as possible.
- 6.7 “LTPO OLED display, 2K + 1440p resolution, variable 120 Hz refresh, hole on the top left for the front camera
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
- 8 or 12 GB of RAM
- 128 or 256 GB of internal storage, UFS 3.1
- Cameras:
- 48MP wide-angle main rear
- 50MP ultra-wide angle secondary rear
- rear secondary 8MP 3X telephoto
- 32MP front
- 5,000 mAh battery, fast charging at 80W (cable) or 50W (wireless)
- Operating system at launch: Android 12 (ColorOS 12 in China, OxygenOS 12 in the rest of the world)
It is rumored that OnePlus will launch the smartphone in its domestic market well in advance of abroad: it is assumed already at the beginning of January 2022. It will take instead March or April to see it in the rest of the world. Render and models have already allowed us to get a pretty precise idea of its appearance: the squared camera module will be the absolute protagonist of the back, and will have on display the logo of Hasselblad, the Swedish photographic company that collaborates with OnePlus. to ensure the highest possible quality of the shots.