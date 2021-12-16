OnePlus 10 Pro, new rumors about the charging speed

Both sources are reasonably authoritative and reliable, so it will be necessary to understand which of the two will be right. The rest of the post goes over some of the specifications already emerged previously ; we take this opportunity to summarize everything that has emerged so far and draw up a technical data sheet as updated as possible.

It is rumored that OnePlus will launch the smartphone in its domestic market well in advance of abroad: it is assumed already at the beginning of January 2022. It will take instead March or April to see it in the rest of the world. Render and models have already allowed us to get a pretty precise idea of ​​its appearance: the squared camera module will be the absolute protagonist of the back, and will have on display the logo of Hasselblad, the Swedish photographic company that collaborates with OnePlus. to ensure the highest possible quality of the shots.