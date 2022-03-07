OnePlus 10 Pro in late March in Europe with OxygenOS

OnePlus had promised a 2022 full of surprises, and so it will be. Starting with the 10 Pro 5G smartphone, which after its success in China is preparing to also debut in Europe by the end of March. The launch is part of a broader plan to expand the brand around the world, which will strengthen its presence in several markets (in addition to key markets in Europe, India, the USA and China, also in Canada, Mexico, North Africa and the Middle East) and for the first time, it will also offer its product portfolio in South America not only smartphones, but also IoT devices.

OPPO

OnePlus will experience 2022 as an independent Oppo brand, sharing know-how, research and development resources and important collaborations such as the one with the parent company. Hasselblad. A synergy that this year will go beyond the aspects strictly related to camerathus touching on other topics such as charging system – think of the new technology that Oppo has just announced at the Mobile World Congress.

HYPERBOOST GAMING ENGINE

The news also concern the performance improvement during gaming sessionshere then HyperBoost Gaming Engine, which includes GPA Frame Stabilizer, O-Sync, GPU Load Control. All of these features will arrive with the OnePlus 10 Pro at launch in Europe.

GPA Frame Stabilizer: Reduction of frame rate fluctuations during gameplay. If the frame rate drops, it will do so gradually and not abruptly. With GPA Frame Stabilizer activated OnePlus was able to run PUBG Mobile at an average of 87.9Hz for 4 hours straight.

O-Sync: Increases the sync speed between processor and display up to 6x during gaming sessions. The smartphone reacts faster (up to 30ms) to touches and swipes.

GLC improves GPU rendering efficiency. Improve consumption by up to 36%

OXYGENOS

Finally, clarity is made on future of OxygenOS and ColorOS: Well, it was thought that OnePlus 10 Pro could be the first smartphone equipped with the unified operating system, but as has already emerged it will not be so. The two OSes share the same code, but will remain two separate entities. So thanks to this the updates will be faster but the differences between the two platforms will still remain intact. OxygenOS 13 will be the next version, and OnePlus promises “a smooth and fast experience, a lightweight design and ease of use. OxygenOS 13 will retain its unique visual design and a range of unique customization features“.