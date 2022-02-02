OnePlus 10 Pro global, no unified OS: still OxygenOS 12 | Rumor

It seems that OnePlus 10 Pro will arrive on the international market still with OxygenOS, not with the unified version of OxygenOS and ColorOS that both OnePlus itself and OPPO had announced in recent months. This was reported by 91mobiles colleagues in collaboration with the well-known leaker Yogesh Brar. The source did not specify any reasons for the alleged turnaround: the two most plausible hypotheses are a complete change of strategy, especially by calculating how many online users loyal to OxygenOS were disappointed by the announcement, or a need for more time to complete the merger of the two operating systems.

Recall that OnePlus 10 Pro was presented a few weeks ago in China, while in the rest of the world it is still a fugitive: the global launch should take place around the month of March. In all likelihood, the operating system will be based on Android 12, so we can conclude that the device will arrive with the same operating system available on the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro (and in the Beta test phase on many other older and / or less prestigious smartphones) for a few weeks – which in any case already shows quite marked influences from ColorOS. We recall the main technical specifications: Read: The Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 is official: this is the next processor for the “cheap” high-end display: AMOLED LTPO 6.7 “QHD + 3D curved, 3216×1440, 525ppi, ratio 20.1: 9, contrast 5.000.000: 1, refresh rate up to 120Hz (1 to 120Hz), 1.300nit, AOD, screen-to-body 92, 7%, Corning Gorilla Victus

battery: 5,000mAh with 80W wired fast charging, 50W wireless The rest of the range is expected to include a standard model, simply called OnePlus 10, and an Ultra model. This year OnePlus is adopting a rather particular approach, of staggered release, for its flagships: it is rumored that the standard OnePlus 10 will arrive only this summer, while the OnePlus 10 Ultra is an unknown – it will probably have to wait at least for the spring.