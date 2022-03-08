OnePlus 10 Pro from MWC 2022, our first impressions | Video

Among the stands of the MWC22 there is also space for OnePlus, physically located in an exhibition area inside the largest pavilion dedicated to OPPO. The merger between the two houses is also visually witnessed, which is also bringing a breath of fresh air to the parent company, first of all the collaboration with Hasselblad.

With some curiosity we went to look for the OnePlus 10 Pro, which will arrive on the Italian market in the next few weeks, we tried it for a few minutes and the first impressions were more than positive.

FIRST IMPRESSIONS

Very thin and apparently light, it is actually 200 grams and the dimensions are relatively important, but compared to the other top of the range we have tried recently the sensation is immediately that of a more human-sized smartphone.

The display is also very nice, slightly curved and bright, brilliant, also the haptic feedback and the fingerprint reader that actually seems very fast. As for the design, the rear optical group catches the eye, but in a positive sense, at least compared to what appears in the photos, it is well inserted in the body and with a nice play of colors and reflections given by the different glossy and matte finishes. of glass.

The data sheet is first in the class, starting from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, a lot of storage memory, very fast charging and a photographic sector with some interesting ideas, such as the ultrawide with FOV of 150 degrees, the same that we are trying with satisfaction in these days on Realme GT 2 Pro, and a Sony IMX789 review of the OnePlus 9 Pro.



ONEPLUS 10 PRO DATA SHEET

AMOLED LTPO 6.7 “QHD + 3D curved, 3216×1440, 525ppi, ratio 20.1: 9, contrast 5.000.000: 1, refresh rate up to 120Hz (1 to 120Hz), 1.300nit, AOD, screen-to-body 92, 7%, Corning Gorilla Victus mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen. 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen. 1 memory: 8 / 12GB LPDDR5 128 / 256GB UFS 3.1

dimensions and weight: 163×73,9×8,55mm for 200,5g

163×73,9×8,55mm for 200,5g OS: ColorOS 12.1 with Android 12

ColorOS 12.1 with Android 12 connectivity: 5G SA / NSA, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB-C, GPS

5G SA / NSA, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB-C, GPS dual SIM: Yes

Yes HyperBoost technology

heat dissipation system

fingerprint sensor: integrated into the display

integrated into the display audio: 2x speaker, 2x noise canceling microphone, Dolby Atmos

2x speaker, 2x noise canceling microphone, Dolby Atmos cameras: front: 32MP, Sony IMX615, f / 2.4, 1080 @ 30fps video, Face Unlock rear: Main 48MP, Sony IMX789, 1 / 1.43 “, 1.12μm pixels, f / 1.8, OIS, 23mm eq. 50MP ultra wide angle, JN1, 1 / 2.76 “, 0.64μm pixel, f / 2.2, FOV 150 ° 8MP tele, f / 2.4, OIS, 77mm eq. (3.3x optical zoom) PDAF, video up to 8K @ 24fps

battery: 5,000mAh with 80W wired fast charging, 50W wireless

A topic to be clarified will be that of software, with ColorOS and OxygenOS that are becoming one but that OnePlus apparently wants to keep separate, especially by reserving Oxygen for the western market.

It will be worth trying, the specifications are the right ones but everything will depend on the pricethe impression is that after the merger with OPPO the positioning could return a little closer to the original OnePlus, with a (more) accessible flagship, in contrast to the various Samsung, OPPO, Xiaomi ultra-range, we’ll see .