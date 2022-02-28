OnePlus 10 Pro, first impressions: fluidity from the first second in the most daring OnePlus to date

Although it has not yet landed in Spain, the OnePlus 10 Pro is drawn as one of the most sweet high-end for this 2022. The successor of the OnePlus 9 Pro repeats strategy: camera signed by Hasselblad, the best Qualcomm processoran ambitious memory configuration and an improved fast charging system.

in this generation no standard version, so the OnePlus 10 Pro is the only variant of the 10 series that will be marketed. We have been able to test it for a long time at the Mobile World Congress 2022, so we are going to tell you what our first impressions have been with it.

OnePlus 10 Pro data sheet

OnePlus 10 Pro Screen 6.7 inches

AMOLED

Refresh rate: 120 Hz

LTPO technology Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM 12GB LPDDR5 Storage 256GB UFS 3.1 Frontal camera 32MP Rear camera Main: 48MP

Wide angle: 50 MP

Telephoto: 8MP Battery 5,000mAh

Fast charge 80W

Wireless charging 50W OS OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 connectivity 5G

Wifi

bluetooth5.2

NFC

USB-C Others On-screen fingerprint reader

Stereo dual speakers Dimensions and weight 163 x 73.9 x 8.55mm

Weight: 200.5 grams Price Determined

Design: a déjà vu of the OnePlus One

At the design level, the OnePlus 10 Pro will be marketed in various colors. Among them, a black color with small specks reminiscent of the iconic design of the OnePlus One. However, the materials are as expected in any premium high-end: Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the back, ceramic glass on the camera module, and aluminum on all device bezels.

The device feels premium, does not attract too much finger prints and dirt and, despite being a heavy and tall terminal, it does not feel uncomfortable in the hand. At the back, the camera module, signed by Hasselblad, is especially striking. It is one of the largest that we find on the market and, although it does not stand out excessively compared to the body of the terminal, it comes to attract attention.

If we turn it around, the feeling is practically identical to what we had with the OnePlus 9 Pro. We are once again faced with a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel, well used and with a slight curvature that does not bother in hand. The hole in the screen has similar dimensions to that seen in the second generation and, at least in the front design, we hardly notice any progress, something that does not have to be bad news.

Despite the fact that the tests indicate that it is fragile, our first impressions at the design level have been positive: it is a premium mobile and apparently well manufactured

In general terms, feels good in hand, it feels premium and although some tests suggest that it is a fragile phone, our feeling has been positive. It remains to test it further to check its resistance on a day-to-day basis, but we have not noticed a step back compared to the OnePlus 9 Pro.

A level screen that comes with curves

We have been able to test the OnePlus 10 Pro screen in an artificial light environment and indoors, so we cannot detail its behavior under sunlight. The first impression has been positive, and we are facing 6.7 inches, LTPO-type AMOLED technology and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. We have been testing its behavior for a long time, and we have not had any kind of jumps in the scroll or errors with the adaptive refresh rate.

We are once again facing a very sharp panel, with Quad HD + resolution, AMOLED technology and adaptive refresh rate

It is a fairly sharp panel, configurable up to Quad HD + resolution (by default it comes in Full HD +). It comes with several options at the software level, to compensate the white balance, activate dark mode and some ways to enhance the videosuch as increased brightness in HDR content playback, artificially sharpen videosetc.

We have not noticed a jump in viewing angles or color rendition. At the quality level, it seems a fairly similar panel to the one we tested the last generation, although in the in-depth review we will be able to better understand its behaviorsince this type of panels usually shine under daylight.

The maximum power and a fluidity of scandal

fluid, very fluid. A few minutes with the OnePlus 10 Pro are enough to notice that we are facing one of the best performing Androids on the market. It is not for less, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 12 GB of RAM (expandable up to 19 GB virtually, 15 GB by default) and 256 GB of internal memory of the UFS 3.1 type. The mobile flies by opening apps, menus and browsing the systemalthough we have not been able to test it thoroughly in gaminga section where it will shine except surprise.

It is early to talk about heating and, although the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is a processor that reaches high temperatures easily, After a good time testing the camera and demanding the system, we have not noticed strange increases. We are waiting to be able to squeeze it with games, although the first impression is again positive.

If we talk about software, this version came with OxygenOS and Android 12. However, it is a Chinese unit that does not have the definitive software for Europe. The system, although it is still OxygenOS, has menus that drink directly from ColorOS, being practically identical, although somewhat more minimalist at the interface level. OnePlus is still OnePlus and does not fully integrate the OPPO interface, but it is a matter of time before both systems merge and we have the general ROM of the BBK group for OPPO, Realme and OnePlus.

Although it was the Chinese ROM, we had the main Google services as pre-installed apps, without bloatware beyond apps like Netflix or the OnePlus Community or Clone Phone apps. It is still a clean, fast and customizable systemso the good news continues here.

An ambitious setup for photography

At the photographic level, we have been able to test the OnePlus 10 Pro both in portrait, as in main sensor and ultra wide angle, although we cannot show the images as it is not definitive software. The feeling has been pretty good, especially at the level of color calibration. Last year, when reviewing the OnePlus 9 Pro, we noticed that the collaboration with Hasselblad paid off, with OnePlus now having an outstanding colorimetry exercise.

The main sensor is 50 megapixels, the ultra wide angle is 48 and the telephoto lens is 8 (it was not active in the unit that we have been able to test). The camera looks pretty good and, although we cannot guarantee at the moment that it is up to its main rivals, it does point to being an option to consider. The camera interface is identical to what we saw last generation, and it works pretty fast.

OnePlus wants to remain OnePlus (at least for a while)

Until the future fusion of OxygenOS with ColorOS, OnePlus remains the manufacturer of the bunch with the cleanest ROM. It is a clear rival to its twin brother the OPPO Find X5 Pro, counting on the trick of the software to tip the balance in its favor.

Our first impressions leave us with a mobile very fluid moving system, with a distinctive design and with top-of-the-line hardware for those looking for a high-end Android that doesn’t lack for anything. OnePlus, for the time being, is still OnePlus, and that’s good news for fans of the company.