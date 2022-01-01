OnePlus 10 Pro, fast charging at 80 W an increasingly concrete hypothesis

OnePlus 10 Pro will support the fast charging via cable at 80 W: at least, that’s what transpires from the certification of the device at the Chinese 3C. The device name is not explicitly mentioned: only the model number, that is NE2210. For the moment there are no too concrete and definitive clues that link this code to OnePlus 10 Pro, but let’s say it is a very concrete hypothesis. Also because there may not even be much choice: the latest rumors say that this year there will not even be a “non-Pro” variant

If so, it would be a nice step forward compared to what is offered by the current generation of the manufacturer’s top of the range, which stops at 65 W. Easy to imagine that in this case the technology will be advertised as Warp Charge 80, since the current one is called Warp Charge 65. It shouldn’t take long to dispel any remaining doubts: the smartphone should be unveiled within the first week of January – which basically means next week. According to the latest rumors, however, it will take a little longer before it starts circulating in our part: it seems that OnePlus expects a release in a relatively short time in China, while for the rest of the world it will slip in early spring. We take this opportunity to summarize the alleged general technical specifications: 6.7 “LTPO OLED display, 2K + 1440p resolution, variable 120 Hz refresh, hole on the top left for the front camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

8 or 12 GB of RAM

128 or 256 GB of internal storage, UFS 3.1

Cameras: 48MP wide-angle main rear 50MP ultra-wide angle secondary rear rear secondary 8MP 3X telephoto 32MP front

5,000 mAh battery, fast charging at 80W (cable) or 50W (wireless)

Operating system at launch: Android 12 (ColorOS 12 in China, OxygenOS 12 in the rest of the world)