OnePlus 10 Pro, even cameras without secrets: 10-bit color supported

“We all love the specs. But we love a great smartphone experience.” With these words, OnePlus revealed a couple of days ago most of the hardware specifications of the OnePlus 10 Pro, its new smartphone that will be officially announced on January 11th.

In the past few hours, OnePlus has also revealed some more details on how the partnership with Hasselblad will characterize the photographic sector of the OnePlus 10 Pro: 10-bit color, one new RAW + mode, one new Movie Mode and a new fultra wide-angle camera with a 150-degree field of view.

While the main camera and telephoto lens would seem to be for good or bad the same as the previous generation, OnePlus has added a new ultra wide-angle camera with an interesting feature: the ability to switch from a 110 degree field of view to a fisheye mode with a much wider field of view than 150 degrees. In standard ultra wide-angle mode, photos also include the distortion correction via AI.

OnePlus 10 Pro also includes what the company calls “Billion Color Solution”, a solution that allows for one “natural color calibration“, developed by Hasselblad, which allows you to carry out shoot with 10-bit color depth complete capable of offering much more natural colors.

10-bit color support is supported on all three cameras and increases the DCI-P3 color gamut coverage by 25% over the OnePlus 9 Pro and can also process 64 times more color. According to OnePlus, all of this results in photos that are basically completely free of color bands, i.e. with smooth color transitions.

OnePlus 10 Pro is also equipped with the second generation Hasselblad Pro mode on all three sensors that allows you to capture 12-bit RAW photos with Hasselblad’s Natual Color Solution. This Hasselblad Pro mode also supports a new enhanced RAW format called RAW + which, according to OnePlus, offers all the benefits of RAW capture plus the added benefit of computational photography. All of this would result in very high quality photo files with increased dynamic range and noise reduction.

The new Movie mode gives users more control over various settings, including ISO and shutter speed, both before and during capture.

This mode also allows you to acquire LOG format video without a preset image profile, useful in post-production, allowing you to obtain a higher dynamic range and more information in the shadows and in the brightest ones.

OnePlus, we recall, will launch the 10 Pro in China on January 11 at 14:00, Hong Kong time. Subsequently, but a date has not yet been confirmed, it will also be available in India, Europe and North America.

