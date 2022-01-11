OnePlus 10 Pro, comparative: this is how it is compared to the Xiaomi 12 Pro, Realme GT 2 Pro, Google Pixel 6 Pro and the rest of the competition in the high range

Little by little, OnePlus has shown us its latest creation: the OnePlus 10 Pro. The terminal is finally official as a new high-end mobile and among the first with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 on board.

To see how the OnePlus 10 Pro fares against its competition, we have pitted it against other recent high-end terminals. In this comparison we face the Xiaomi 12 Pro, Realme GT 2 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Google Pixel 6 Pro, OPPO Reno 7 Pro and Sony Xperia 1 III.

Large screen

In our comparison we have included several “Pro” models, such as the OnePlus, those in which the brands put all the meat on the grill, with the permission of the possible Ultra or Pro + versions. Including everything frequently results in a “large” phone, something that is evident since most of the terminals in our comparison have 6.7 inch screen, like the OnePlus 10 Pro.

They not only match in size, but all of them are OLED and 120 Hz, the high-end standard. The QHD + resolution, present in the OnePlus 10 Pro, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Realme GT 2 Pro and Google Pixel 6 Pro is also gaining followers, slowly replacing the Full HD + that we still see in our comparison in the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and the OPPO Reno. 7 Pro.

OLED, QHD and 120 Hz screens like those of the OnePlus 10 Pro are increasingly common

Something on which we would also have unanimity if it weren’t for Sony’s fierce resistance would be in the perforation on the screen. It is in all but the Sony Xperia 1 III, although with two different sides. On the one hand, the brands associated with OPPO put the perforation of the camera in one corner; the rest (Samsung, Google and Xiaomi), in the center.

Being OLED screens, it is not uncommon for the fingerprint reader to be found under it in all the phones in our comparison except the Sony. In terms of size, the OnePlus 10 Pro is average for 6.7-inch phones, although something thicker. That huge Hasselbad module takes its toll.

The ultimate in power and super fast charging

OnePlus was one of the companies that announced that it would be riding on the ship of the last powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and so it has been. As expected, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is present in the latest batch of high-end phones alongside the OnePlus 10 Pro. We also have it in the Xiaomi 12 Pro and the Realme GT 2 Pro.

The previous version, the Snapdragon 888 is the model of choice for the Sony Xperia 1 III and the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, while OPPO and Google go it alone, the first of them with the Dimensity 1200 Max and Google with its own processor, the Google Tensor. In memory and storage there are not too many surprises, with the 8/12 and 128/256 GB of the OnePlus 10 Pro being in the average, although the 512 GB begin to show the paw: we see them in the Realme GT 2 Pro, the Google Pixel 6 Pro and the Sony Xperia 1 III.

The 80W fast charging of the OnePlus is the second fastest in our comparison and pairs well with the 50W wireless charging.

The OnePlus 10 Pro mounts a 5,000 mAh battery, just like its competition from Realme and Google, somewhat higher than the rest that stay around 4,500 mAh. It does not score as much for the fastest fast charge -the honor goes to the 120W of the Xiaomi 12 Pro- but fast charging of 80W it remains an important milestone.

On the other hand, wireless charging It is not yet in the entire high-end range (in our comparison, it is missing in the Realme GT 2 Pro and the OPPO Reno 7 Pro), but when it does it is not always as fast as the 50W wireless charges of the OnePlus 10 Pro and Xiaomi 12 Pro.

Camera with its own name

For photography, it seems that the stars have agreed as far as the cameras for selfies are concerned. 32 megapixel front camera like the OnePlus 10 Pro it is present in the alternatives of Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung and OPPO. If it weren’t for the two who go on their own -Sony and Google- we would have a plenary session.

In the main cameras there are more differences, although in recent months we are seeing a change in trends: from the abundance of lenses and megapixels we have gone to fewer sensors and 50 megapixels. In the OnePlus 10 Pro we have a triple camera with 48, 50 and 8 megapixel sensors, with invaluable help from Hasselblad for tasks like color calibration.

The OnePlus 10 Pro cameras follow the new trend of fewer lenses and a telephoto sensor

This reduction in sensors has meant that we see fewer “bulky” lenses, such as depth, monochrome or macro sensors (present in the OPPO Reno 7 Pro, however). The telephoto sensor for third lens. It is the option chosen by OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, Google and Sony. With differences, of course, the OnePlus telephoto is 8 MP, Xiaomi’s 50 MP and Sony’s 12 MP.

We also have changes to the wide angle. Both the OnePlus 10 Pro and the Realme GT 2 Pro have a 150 degree angle, with fisheye effect included. At the moment this is an innovation adopted only by these two models, although other terminals have their own innovations: the Realme GT 2 Pro boasts a microscopic camera.

Comparison table

As always, we leave you with the complete comparison table so you can buy the rest of the details and differences between the new OnePlus 10 Pro and its competition in high-end Android phones.