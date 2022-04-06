OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, Unboxing, First Impressions, and 3 Things I Love

I already have the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G In my hands, the high-end OnePlus that has come to make it clear that they know what a mobile phone has to have to fit into that category.

We are talking about a mobile phone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with QHD+ resolution, LTPO technology that automatically adapts the frequency from 1 Hz to a maximum of 120 Hz (it may seem silly, but the automatic adjustment can save a lot of battery), Hyper Boost game engine, camera with 150 degree viewing angle, 48 Mpx main camera, 3x zoom, 32 Mpx selfie, 5,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charge… but before talking of its features in detail, we are going to see it closely with an unboxing, since talking about the cameras means entering the world of Hasselblad and that requires an article dedicated to the subject.

As you can see in the video, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is all design, and it has a series of details that make you fall in love, of which I highlight 3:

– The matte rear which leaves no traces, so it will never be dirty, there is no fear of fingerprints all over the area.

– The physical switch to put it on silent or vibrate mode, because nobody likes when they turn on a mobile in the cinema to change their mode. We can do it discreetly in meetings, so that no one will notice that we forgot to change their mode before starting it.

– The camera modulewhich does not protrude so much, so that we can leave the mobile on the table and it does not dance as much as others in the same range.

There are only three aspects that I personally liked a lot, but there is much more to say about this mobile.

At the moment I have only been with him for 24 hours, but it is enough to know that I am facing one of the protagonists of the year, a mobile that can be found on aliexpress.com with a coupon for discount of 80 euros, being like this from 919 euros.

Pay attention to the next review, where I will focus on its camera and, later, talk in detail about its performance when running heavy games or performing intense video processing. I will not leave aside the battery and its wireless charging with 50W AIRVOOC, which fills it to 100% in 47 minutes, 32 minutes if we prefer to charge with a cable.