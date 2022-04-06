Tech News5G NewsGaming

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, Unboxing, First Impressions, and 3 Things I Love

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

I already have the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G In my hands, the high-end OnePlus that has come to make it clear that they know what a mobile phone has to have to fit into that category.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

We are talking about a mobile phone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with QHD+ resolution, LTPO technology that automatically adapts the frequency from 1 Hz to a maximum of 120 Hz (it may seem silly, but the automatic adjustment can save a lot of battery), Hyper Boost game engine, camera with 150 degree viewing angle, 48 Mpx main camera, 3x zoom, 32 Mpx selfie, 5,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charge… but before talking of its features in detail, we are going to see it closely with an unboxing, since talking about the cameras means entering the world of Hasselblad and that requires an article dedicated to the subject.

As you can see in the video, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is all design, and it has a series of details that make you fall in love, of which I highlight 3:

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

– The matte rear which leaves no traces, so it will never be dirty, there is no fear of fingerprints all over the area.

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

– The physical switch to put it on silent or vibrate mode, because nobody likes when they turn on a mobile in the cinema to change their mode. We can do it discreetly in meetings, so that no one will notice that we forgot to change their mode before starting it.

Read:

Porsche Design HUAWEI Mate 40 RS: Design and price

The camera modulewhich does not protrude so much, so that we can leave the mobile on the table and it does not dance as much as others in the same range.

There are only three aspects that I personally liked a lot, but there is much more to say about this mobile.

At the moment I have only been with him for 24 hours, but it is enough to know that I am facing one of the protagonists of the year, a mobile that can be found on aliexpress.com with a coupon for discount of 80 euros, being like this from 919 euros.

Pay attention to the next review, where I will focus on its camera and, later, talk in detail about its performance when running heavy games or performing intense video processing. I will not leave aside the battery and its wireless charging with 50W AIRVOOC, which fills it to 100% in 47 minutes, 32 minutes if we prefer to charge with a cable.

Previous articleDublin Order of Malta Ambulance Corps seeking new volunteers
Next articleRealme Pad Mini is a cheap 8-inch tablet
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

How to?

The Core i3-12100F beats the Ryzen 5 5500, it’s the best low-end processor available

A few weeks ago we saw that AMD was going to respond to the Core i3-12100F, and the...
Tech News

FabPic, an online screenshot editor

Capturing a screen is simple, but leaving it perfect, with the right size and with the aesthetics and...
Ireland

Social welfare Ireland: Every Social payment date for Easter 2022 as changes announced

The social welfare payment dates for Easter 2022 will be slightly earlier due to the bank holiday. Click...
Apps

Play Rainbow Six Mobile as soon as possible: so you can sign up for the first alpha games

The most popular tactical FPS makes the leap from consoles and computers to touch screens: Ubisoft...