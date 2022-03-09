OnePlus 10, for the rumor design cameras clearly different than the Pro

This year OnePlus proceeded in different way than in the past. If previously the custom was to present the two top of the range in the same event for the new generation, the company has followed a different line, so much so that of the three expected models (and this is also a novelty) there is only the official one. OnePlus 10 Pro which, moreover, was announced in mid-January, so well in advance of the past.

OnePlus 10 Pro 73.9 x 163 x 8.55 mm

6.7 inches – 3216×1440 px OnePlus 9 Pro 73.6 x 163.2 x 8.7 mm

6.7 inches – 3216×1440 px OnePlus 9 74.2 x 160 x 8.7 mm

6.55 inches – 2400×1080 px

To complete the range of the most prestigious products of 2022, we expect OnePlus 10 Ultra, which should look a lot like the Pro variant, and OnePlus 10 “standard”, which has been talked about quite little. Not in the last few hours, however, thanks to an image from China that he portrays OnePlus 10 in two different colors or at least the alleged standard variant of the Chinese top: no one can put their hand on fire on the fact that it is him, but certainly there is that it is an unreleased OnePlus smartphone also of a rather high end.

To hit is the camera group, in the upper left of the rear surface as on the older brother but with a different arrangement of the sensors. On the alleged OnePlus 10 there is a very large one, and a small LED flash on the lower part is also clearly visible. The “certainties” then leave room for what little you can only guess, the presence of two or perhaps three other sensors much smaller than the main one with a layout that actually seems a bit casual.

No information for the moment on the presentation period of OnePlus 10. Below are the (few) specifications given by the rumors.

ONEPLUS 10 – SPECIFIC EXPECTATIONS