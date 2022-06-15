OnePlus 10 (10T?), New renderings contradict the previous ones

The same source that shared the images of the alleged OnePlus 10 a few days ago has released others in the past few hours … and they are significantly different. This time around the rear camera module is much more like the one seen in the OnePlus 10 Pro, albeit the Hasselblad branding is missing (which, however, was seen in the renderings of a few days ago).

The source itself, prolific leaker Yogesh Brar, offers a compelling explanation for the apparent conflict of information: apparently there are two DVTs, that is Design Verification Test (simplifying: prototypes) in circulation of the same device, and it is not yet clear which of the two has been definitively approved. In fact, it’s not even entirely clear that it’s really the OnePlus 10 – it may even hit the market as the OnePlus 10T. The two DVTs have codes CPH2413 (the one from the other day) and CPH2455 (the one from today), and are part of the same project, nicknamed Ovaltine. Apparently, in addition to aesthetics, the specifications of the various cameras also change slightly, but there are no more specific details.

The two prototypes compared. The differences focus on the rear camera module.

It is worth mentioning that during the MWC 2022 the co-founder of OnePlus himself, Pete Lau, had told colleagues of TechRadar that the OnePlus 10 range would have been composed only of the Pro model, already on sale for some time now. We know that at least one Ultra is in the works, but at this point it is likely that, if it ever comes out, it will be part of the mid-career refreshdistinguished precisely with the T. It is now difficult to find explanations for the peculiar strategy adopted this year by OnePlus for its most prestigious range, but it is easy for factors such as the definitive integration with Oppo and the semiconductor supply crisis caused by pandemic have significantly affected the choices – and the possibilities – of the company.

Net of everything, the source also shared some possible technical specifications: