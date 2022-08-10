OneDrive turns 15 and Microsoft celebrates it with “new experiences”

- Advertisement -

, ’s cloud storage service, has fulfilled this week its first fifteen years on the market and the company is celebrating with a redesign of the OneDrive Home experience.

Cloud storage services are here to stay at a time of exponential growth in the number of digital data to handle, manage and store. The truth is that the offer today is very wide, with free basic services and monthly/annual subscriptions that cover any storage need, complementing physical local systems.

OneDrive turns 15

Microsoft’s service is one of the most important, especially in the personal computer segment, since the company takes advantage of the enormous presence of Windows to include the OneDrive client in the system by default. If there are more popular services for mobiles on Windows PCs, it is the most used for the reason outlined and the additional integration with its other star software, the Microsoft (Office) 365 cloud productivity suite.

Microsoft has taken advantage of the anniversary of the service to redesign the user experience using OneDrive Home with the idea of “aHelp the user easily resume work and catch up on what was missed while away. Soon, OneDrive will show your most relevant files and list your most recent files along with any activity updates, so you can see everything at a glance and quickly prioritize where to start working.”They explain in the ad.

To do this, the View “Recent” has been improved to find those types of files faster, and you can now filter by file type (.docx, .pptx, .xlsx, and .pdf) using the buttons at the top of the file list.

To guarantee updates, a column of “Exercise” in OneDrive shows the most recent edits and comments on shared documents. This column also appears in the “My Files” view and shows all shares, @mentions, comments, and assigned tasks from collaborators.

Another novelty is dedicated to easily finding and accessing the most frequent files, since now it will be possible to anchor document libraries to the Quick access in the left navigation pane of OneDrive Home. Microsoft also promises a more intuitive sharing experience across Office apps, OneDrive, SharePoint and Teams, and faster controls on information access, both in managing settings between individuals and groups.

Finally, note the improvements made in the photo and video storage section with the new function of “photographic history”, which brings together all the user’s memories in a private feed that is accessible only by invitation when sharing with family and friends. It is in preview for some regions in the mobile version for iOS and Android and will be released for all later this year.

OneDrive Home will be available in the coming months for consumers, students and professionals. We will have time to test the new features of Microsoft’s cloud storage service that has just completed its first fifteen years on the market.