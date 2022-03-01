OneDrive introduces native support for Macs with Apple Silicon chips

Three months after beta testing started, the OneDrive developed for Macs with M1 chip arrives on the stable channel. Microsoft’s developers are thus burning rivals from Dropbox, who announced in early January that they were working on a specific version of the app. Nothing to do, the micro competition between the two cloud storage services sees OneDrive cross the finish line first.

The app in question is the number 22.022 OneDrive for macOS (to check the installed version just open the app and access the preferences).