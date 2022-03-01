Tech GiantsApple

OneDrive introduces native support for Macs with Apple Silicon chips

By: Abraham

Three months after beta testing started, the OneDrive developed for Macs with M1 chip arrives on the stable channel. Microsoft’s developers are thus burning rivals from Dropbox, who announced in early January that they were working on a specific version of the app. Nothing to do, the micro competition between the two cloud storage services sees OneDrive cross the finish line first.

The app in question is the number 22.022 OneDrive for macOS (to check the installed version just open the app and access the preferences).

We are pleased to announce – writes a Microsoft employee – that OneDrive sync for macOS now natively supports Apple Silicon chips. This means that OneDrive takes full advantage of the performance improvements provided by Apple Silicon. We know that the community has been waiting a long time for this and from build 22.022 onwards there will be full compatibility.


Generally, apps compiled for Apple-branded chips deliver better performance compared to the counterparts designed for Intel (which are emulated by Rosetta 2), both in terms of optimization of system resources and in terms of energy efficiency, in line with the results highlighted by the very first 13-inch MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with M1.

