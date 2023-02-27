5G News
HomeLatest newsOne year after Russian invasion, Condoleezza Rice warns against saying 'time is...

One year after Russian invasion, Condoleezza Rice warns against saying ‘time is on the Ukrainian side’

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
1677494785 4190f3bdbb21159a41fd122061944a73.jpeg
Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice on Sunday warned that one year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. and its allies need to get away from the phrase “time is on the Ukrainian side” because Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to believe otherwise.

Rice, who served under former President George W. Bush, made the remarks on CBS’s “Face the Nation” while speaking about how the Biden administration “sometimes seem[ed] to be a little bit behind” in providing Ukrainian troops with the necessary training and equipment to continue fending off Russia.

“But to the degree that [training and equipment] can be accelerated, I think it will help because I think we have to get away from the phrase time is on the Ukrainian side. I would be careful about that,” Rice said.

Vladimir Putin seems to believe that time is not on the Ukrainian side,” she continued. “He believes if he throws in the Russian way of war, mass at the problem, poor boys from Dagestan who are just kind of cannon fodder, if he engages in terrorist activities against the Ukrainian population, he’ll wear the Ukrainians down, he’ll wear us down, he’ll wear the Europeans down. I don’t think that’s right. But we have to do everything that we can to convince him that it is indeed wrong.”

SULLIVAN WON’T SAY WHETHER US WILL BACK UKRAINE IN RETAKING CRIMEA

Condoleezza Rice in 2010

Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice believes the U.S. and its allies must do everything they can to convince Putin that his strategy is wrong.

Tens of thousands of Ukrainians have died since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, 2022. The toll continued to grow on the one-year anniversary on Friday, according to Ukraine’s presidential office, which said that Russian shelling killed another three civilians and wounded 19 others.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY PREDICTS PUTIN WILL FALL TO OWN PEOPLE: RUSSIANS WILL ‘FIND A REASON TO KILL THE KILLER’

The Biden administration declared its solidarity with Ukraine on Friday, piling sweeping new sanctions on Moscow and approving a new $2 billion weapons package to re-arm Kyiv a year after Russia’s invasion.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The package includes more ammunition, electronic warfare detection equipment and other weapons to counter Russia’s unmanned systems, and several types of drones including the upgraded Switchblade 600 Kamikaze attack drone.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

