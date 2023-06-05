One UI 6.0: Samsung plans to bring new functions to Good Lock with Android 14

- Advertisement -

Samsung has already started developing applications for One UI 6.0 and now the person responsible for Good Lock has revealed that it is already working on new features for the next version of the system. Good Lock is an app that lets you add more functions to One UI through other apps that work as system extensions.

The news was indicated by a Samsung Community moderator who is responsible for Good Lock. In the publication he says: The Good Lock team is still hard at work discovering useful features and developing One UI 6. We are trying to share Good Lock team news through Good Lock News in the Terrace / Good Lock Diary / Working Good Lock in a timely manner.





As we can see, the person responsible did not indicate what should change in Good Lock in One UI 6.0, but it must be remembered that the application will need to be updated for it and its modules to work in the next version of the system that will be based on Android 14.

In any case, it is interesting to note that the South Korean is committed to bringing news to Good Lock, which has already received improvements with One UI 5.1 such as the possibility of changing the Settings application, custom navigation gestures, tap-back to start applications, perform actions, and more. It is worth mentioning that you can suggest new functions for Good Lock through the Samsung Members application that is available for all Galaxy cell phones.

