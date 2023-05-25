One UI 6.0 could already be tested on Galaxy S23, Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4

While Google released Android 14 Beta 1.1, Samsung was probably working on the beta of One UI 6.0 which will be built on the basis of Android 14. An enthusiast, @tarunvats33 on Twitter, he found an unreleased beta firmware in the Samsung servers for Samsung SM-S918B, which belongs to Ultra, and for SM-S916B (S23/S23+). According to Tarun it would be the first beta of One UI 6.0of course at this stage entrusted to a couple of trusted men for the very first tests.

Whether it’s a beta firmware there are few doubts: in the buildings there is the letter A in correspondence with the abbreviations that mark the builds, in the beta there is the letter B; same identification signal used by Samsung for the foldable Galaxy, only that the betas intended for them have the letter D instead of the C. And according to colleagues from sammobile.com in Seoul they would have started the very first tests of One UI 6.0 also on the smartphone in two halves. In summary:

build S918BXXU1BWE2 for

build S916BXXU1BWE2 for Galaxy S23/S23+

build F936BXXU2DWE1 for Galaxy Z Fold 4

build F721BXXU2DWD7 for Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Galaxy S23 build on left, S23 Ultra build on right

In short, if the deductions are accurate, Samsung would have started internal tests, this year well in advance both on the best smartphones in a traditional, “rigid” format, and on the latest generation of foldables, and at this point who knows if the first betas with a slightly wider diffusion may not arrive already in the summer, perhaps around July as hypothesized Tarun.

ABOUT ONE UI 6.0 WE STILL KNOW LITTLE

Not much has come out about One UI 6.0 so far. In November, it was written about the possibility of Samsung introducing i seamless update, actually very concrete since Google actually made its implementation mandatory with Android 13. The idea behind seamless updates is to have two equal partitions, with the same data, but the system only boots on one of the two. When a system update arrives, it is installed in the background on the inactive partition and once the installation is complete, the system restarts on the updated partition.

And then there is the partnership between Samsung and Google which was written about yesterday, and which although it does not directly concern One UI 6.0, it does affect Android 14, that is its basis: according to what Google explained on the developer blog, the next generation of the little robot will minimize the background app restriction instances, which will make it easier for developers to build apps that behave more uniformly, consistently, across devices with different interfaces. If it will be on Android 14, it will also be on One UI 6.0.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is available online from eBay at 937 euros .

. Samsung is available online from Bpm power at 865 euros or from eBay to 938 euros . The value for money is discreet . There are 17 top models.

or from eBay to . The value for money is . There are 17 top models. Samsung Galaxy S23 is available online from eBay at 683 euros . The value for money is discreet . There are 11 best models.

. The value for money is . There are 11 best models. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available online from smartapp at 645 euros or from Amazon to 699 euros . The value for money is Good and is one of the best devices in this price range.

or from Amazon to . The value for money is and is one of the best devices in this price range. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available online from Bpm power at 1.175 euros or from eBay to 1.309 euros. The value for money is discreet and it is the best device in this price range.

(updated May 09, 2023, 4:00 pm)