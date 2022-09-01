One UI 5 stable, there is a date: on the Galaxy S22 already in mid-October?

- Advertisement -

One UI 5.0 proceeds quickly towards the release on the channel, but obviously there is still to wait. After all, Android 13 – on which Samsung’s proprietary interface is based – has recently been available on the Pixel, and you’ll have to be patient until the beta program is completed. The first smartphones of the Korean brand to have received the beta 1 were galaxy-s22-ultra-is-6th-best-seller/">Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra at the beginning of August, then it was learned that the tests – in this case internal – are also underway on the Galaxy S20 and S21, and the second beta it was released right now in an increasing number of countries (no Italy, for now).

In short, the work is progressing rapidly, and more and more owners of top-of-the-range Samsung smartphones are wondering when it is time for the release of the stable version of One UI 5 based on the latest release of the Google operating system. An answer – obviously unofficial, therefore to be taken as a simple rumor – is provided by @RoderSuperaccording to which the update it will arrive on the stable channel on 17 or at least on 19 on the following smartphones:

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22 Plus

Galaxy S22 Ultra

- Advertisement - Samsung Galaxy S22 70.6 x 146 x 7.6 mm

6.1 inches – 2340×1080 px Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 75.8 x 157.4 x 7.6 mm

6.6 inches – 2340×1080 px Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 77.9 x 163.3 x 8.9 mm

6.8 inches – 3080×1440 px

The times coincide with the first rumors that had begun to circulate in late June, and seem to be plausible. Last year, for example, One UI 4 debuted on the then flagship Galaxy S21 in mid-November. In the meantime, however, Samsung will have to complete the beta program smoothly, not only releasing updated versions and increasingly closer to the stable release, but also extending the availability to other smartphone models – Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, to name a couple.

Samsung Galaxy S22 is available online from eBay at 664 euros .

. Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is available online from eBay at 819 euros .

. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is available online from eBay at 899 euros.

- Advertisement -

Available on: Galaxy S22 for 665 euros, Galaxy S22 Plus for 820 euros and Galaxy S22 Ultra for 900 euros. (Update of 26 August 2022, 2:47 pm)